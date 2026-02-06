A celebration of solidarity

Share

From my long involvement with SUR, which officially ended with retirement several years ago, and with Cudeca, which as a supporter since Joan Hunt first mooted it is ongoing, I am privileged sometimes to be invited to events associated with both.

It is always a joy to catch up with old friends and to mark whatever milestone, anniversary, inauguration or festivity one or the other is celebrating.

The event this week combined those two organisations, both close to my heart, as Cudeca was one of the recipients of the SUR Solidarity Awards.

Others whose work in the third sector was recognised at the gala in Malaga included 'Cultura en Vena', which aims to improve the wellbeing of both patients and staff by taking art and music into hospitals and organising visits to cultural venues; 'Incide', which works in the most deprived areas of Malaga to combat inequality and improve life chances through education, training and inclusion, and the 'Teléfono de la esperanza' which offers emotional support and suicide prevention (similar to the 'Samaritans in Spain' for English speakers, telephone 900 525 100).

Many in the audience were moved to tears by the tribute to Iván Romera for his resilience and courage.

Iván, now 16, was diagnosed with an extremely rare disease when he was born and was not expected to live beyond his first year.

He accepted the award accompanied by his mother Mónica, who explained just some of the many trials they had overcome, always inspired by Iván's simple but powerful motto: "La vida está para vivirla". Life is for living.

It's a motto equally suited to Cudeca, whose palliative care teams embody the founder Joan Hunt's philosophy of "We cannot add days to life, but we can add life to days".

The award this week was specifically for the recently created paediatric unit, which has already improved the lives of many young patients and their families.

It's one of the things the Costa del Sol community does particularly well: solidarity.

Supporting fellow citizens in need. And how fitting - and how satisfying - that this spirit of solidarity should be publicly recognised, supported and celebrated by SUR.