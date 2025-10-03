Is Malaga a victim of its own success?

Share

Chronic frustration. At the moment, there's no better way to describe the feeling of being and living in Malaga and the Costa del Sol. It's sad to witness the systematic abuse to which, apart from very few exceptions, the authorities subject the citizens of Malaga to. There's always another region or another project that is prioritised over this one, because of those who argue that we have already received a lot. And it's true that the province has developed greatly, especially during Magdalena Álvarez's time in central government.

But it cannot be said that Malaga, as well as Madrid, is the region that has grown the most and yet has had the most money invested into its citizens. Not to mention, it's also the region that creates the most employment and contributes the most money in taxes, thanks to the infamous tourist. Well, not even a tiny fraction of the taxes that are collected are put towards improving life for citizens. The only solution is to have more infrastructures in place that benefit us. There's no other way. Otherwise, shortly, they will make us die of success. For instance, the queues for everything, especially around Malaga city and Marbella, are constant and happen at any time of day.

Faced with the harsh reality of things, on Tuesday, a delegation belonging to the ministry of transport came and told us that yes, they know about it and they're working on it. That the toll road and the motorway need to be better connected, so that the former actually serves locals and not just tourists; and that someday the Cercanías commuter train will run every 15 minutes and that there will also be a coastal train. Yet despite all this, for now, nothing is being done. No short-term improvements to make peoples' lives even marginally more bearable. But neither do they see it as necessary to push for medium and long-term resolutions. There are only studies...

The bad news is things don't look good for the region. Again, the municipal government publishes lots of reports, but there's very little construction taking place. While it's true that the Rincón bypass problem needs to be solved, it can't be said that a tram from there to the centre of Malaga would greatly improve transport efficiency. Not to mention Ronda and the Guadalhorce valley motorway, which still runs on 19th-century roads.

Faced with this frustrating scenario, fed-up citizens will seek political alternatives. For the two major parties, their neglect of Malaga will come back to haunt them, in time...