Gallic Dry January

In recent years, Dry January has gained ground in France, following a trend that originated in the UK. In both countries now, after the excesses of the festive season, many people choose to abstain from alcohol in January as a way of allegedly resetting their health. However, the French wine sector believes this approach is overly restrictive and does not reflect the country's long-standing culture of responsible drinking. As with many matters, from the political to the gastronomic, France seeks out the most acceptable solution for all involved.

With #FrenchJanuary, Vin & Société aims to highlight the French art de vivre, where conviviality, gastronomy and moderate enjoyment are part of everyday life. The campaign is not intended to oppose those who decide not to drink at all. Instead, it defends a more flexible approach, adapted to local customs, and insists that everyone should be free to choose whether to drink wine or not, without pressure or moral and social judgement

The initiative invites consumers to savour and enjoy in moderation, rather than imposing a blanket prohibition. According to its promoters, January can also be a time to rediscover the pleasure of sharing a glass in good company, always responsibly, and to extend this mindful attitude throughout the year.

For the French wine sector, campaigns like #FrenchJanuary help keep viticultural traditions alive while reinforcing France's international image. At the same time, they underline the importance of education, awareness of excess, and the promotion of conscious, moderate consumption. Amusingly, the term Dry January, although it would be 'Janvier Sec' in French, is widely referred to in France using the English words.