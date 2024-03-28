Young woman charged over friend's death in drink-driving accident in Malaga village

Irene Quirante Thursday, 28 March 2024, 09:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A night of partying ended in the worst possible way for a 20-year-old man who died in a drink-driving incident in Riogordo in Malaga province.

Four other young people were also injured in the incident that occurred on the A-356 about 8am on Sunday 23 March last year. The Malaga Public Prosecutor's Office is accusing the driver of reckless homicide after allegedly getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and cannabis. The driver faces a prison sentence of five years and nine months.

According to the court report, seen by SUR, the five friends - aged between 20 and 25 - spent the Saturday night in Riogordo. At about 7am on the Sunday morning, they got into the car to drive back to Casabermeja, where they all lived. But the driver was almost twice over the legal alcohol limit, and had also consumed cannabis, according to the prosecution.

The driver allegedly lost control on a bend and crashed into a metal barrier. The vehicle rolled over the barrier and stopped eight metres away, according to the prosecution. The 20-year-old died after being thrown from the car upon impact, despite wearing a seatbelt. The prosecutor claimed the cause of the crash was due to inappropriate speed for the layout of the road, which was limited to 60km/h, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Public Prosecutor's Office also accuses the young woman of fleeing the scene, with Guardia Civil tracking her down later that morning away from where the car had crashed. She allegedly went to a health centre on her own accord. According to the report, officers found her smelling strongly of alcohol. She was then breathalysed and allegedly blew 0.43, and 0.44 in a second test, almost double the legal limit. She also tested positive for cannabis, according to document.

The prosecution is requesting she be sentenced to three years and six months for manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, in addition to two years and three months for fleeing the scene. She also faces losing her licence for up to eight and a half years.