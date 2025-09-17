Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Young man from Malaga found dead in River Thames in London

British police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death after his body was found floating in the water

Juan Cano / María José Díaz Alcalá

Juan Cano / María José Díaz Alcalá

Mlaga

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 22:40

British police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man from Malaga whose body was found in the River Thames as it passes through London.

The discovery was made on Tuesday 16 September. The victim's body was removed from the scene after it was found floating in the water.

The authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death, although everything points to drowning.

The deceased was originally from Malaga who had moved to London a few years ago, where he worked in a museum.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British ambassador to Spain visits Estepona to strengthen relationships
  2. 2 Benalmádena enjoys an 'explosion of creativity' during national graffiti competition
  3. 3 Spain pull off improbable Davis Cup comeback against Denmark to reach Final 8
  4. 4 Where words go to die
  5. 5 Mijas to promote importance of suicide prevention with awareness walk
  6. 6 Jonas Vingegaard wins chaotic 2025 Vuelta a España as Madrid finish is cancelled
  7. 7 La Cala de Mijas Lions create a memorable day 'for very special children'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young man from Malaga found dead in River Thames in London

Young man from Malaga found dead in River Thames in London