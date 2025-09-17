Young man from Malaga found dead in River Thames in London

British police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man from Malaga whose body was found in the River Thames as it passes through London.

The discovery was made on Tuesday 16 September. The victim's body was removed from the scene after it was found floating in the water.

The authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death, although everything points to drowning.

The deceased was originally from Malaga who had moved to London a few years ago, where he worked in a museum.