Yellow weather warning extended on the Costa del Sol, where temperatures over 30C are expected today The heatwave may have backed off in much of Spain for now, but it will be followed by unstable weather including rain, storms, wind and coastal events in ten provinces on the Mediterranean coast

The recent heatwave has passed in much of Spain but Malaga city and the Costa del Sol, which escaped it, can expect high temperatures today, Tuesday 24 May, with a minimum of 23C and a high of 32C. In contrast, the temperatures in Ronda will range from a much cooler 13C to 23C.

The forecast for the province is for clear skies with occasional high cloud. The wind will be from the west and south-west, gusting at force 7, with waves reaching a height of two to three metres on the coast.

In fact, the yellow weather warning for rough seas has been extended and will now be in force from midday to midnight, affecting the Axarquía, the Guadalhorce area and the Costa del Sol, including Malaga city.

Unstable weather ahead in ten provinces

The heatwave may have backed off in much of Spain for now, but it will be followed by unstable weather including rain, storms, wind and coastal events in ten provinces on the Mediterranean coast.

Specifically, there will be yellow warnings due to rain, which could see 20mm fall in one hour, in Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Lérida, Teruel, Castellón, Valencia, and Alicante, and in these last two storm warnings will also be added.

This is due to an unstable north-westerly flow from the Atlantic which will affect much of the north and north-east of the country, with cloudy skies, showers and heavier rain in places.

There could also be storms in the area of the eastern Pyrenees and north-east Catalonia, and persistent rain in eastern Cantabria and the north of Navarra. The Aemet weather agency is even forecasting snow in the Pyrenees above 1,600 metres towards the end of the day. Elsewhere clouds, showers and storms can be expected in the south of the Iberian system and in the Valencia region.