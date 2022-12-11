Yellow weather alerts for heavy rain across the whole of Malaga province today In some areas up to 40mm of rain could fall this Sunday, 11 December, and there are also warnings on the coast for force 7 winds and gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour

After a truce from the long-awaited rains on Saturday, the heavy downpours return to Malaga this Sunday (11 December), and will do so with a yellow weather warning throughout the province. The alert will only last one day but the forecast for rain will remain throughout the week with the arrival of storm Efraín in Spain, the fifth of the season.

In Malaga province Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has activated the yellow alert for rain from 3am to 2.59pm with up to 15mm falling in one hour and, in the Ronda and Axarquía areas, accumulated rainfall in 12 hours could reach 40mm.

This risk of rain will be accompanied by a yellow alert for coastal phenomena in the Costa del Sol-Guadalhorce area, where there will be a southwest wind with force 7 and gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. In this case, the weather is active from 8am to 2.59pm.

The heavy downpours last Friday saw more than 100mm of rain fall in various inland parts of Malaga province, such as the Genal river area (Jubrique) with 120.9mm since Thursday, Guadiaro river (132.4mm), Alfarnatejo (107.1mm) and Pujerra (107.6mm).

However the rains did not cause many serious problems. The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordinated several calls, all without reports of personal injury.

Most of the requests for assistance were made in Malaga city, where a lightning strike on a building located on Calle Sancho Miranda caused a fire in a house. Emergency calls were also managed in other municipalities such as Vélez-Málaga, Benahavís, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín de la Torre, Marbella and Campillos. Several of these calls for help were due to flooding in homes and premises, with no record of people injured.

The areas with alerts for bad weather this Sunday, 11 December 2022. / Aemet

Fifteen provinces on alert

A total of 15 Spanish provinces and Ceuta will be on yellow alert this Sunday due to rain, wind, snowfall and high waves, with the arrival of storm Efraín, the fifth of the season.

The day will be marked by locally strong or persistent rainfall in the south and southwest of the peninsula, snow levels of 1,000/1,500 metres in the northern half of the mainland and intervals of strong winds on the coasts and mountainous areas of the southern third of the country.

The heavy rain will put Cadiz, Granada, Huelva, Malaga, Seville and Cáceres at risk with probabilities of between 40% and 70% and accumulations of 15mm in one hour. Due to snowfall, the provinces of Teruel, Ávila, Segovia, Zamora and Madrid (Sierra de Madrid) will be on alert for snow.

The yellow warnings due to high waves will affect Almeria, Cadiz, Huelva, Malaga, Menorca and Girona, while strong winds will put the province of Albacete at risk, with maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour.