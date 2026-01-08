Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Spanish national charged with multiple offences following Ocean Village arrest

42-year-old faces eight charges including burglary, theft and assault on police after being caught during break-in

SUR in English

Thursday, 8 January 2026, 15:56

A 42-year-old Spanish national has been charged with eight offences following his arrest during a burglary in progress at Ocean Village on Tuesday.

L.J.M.M. was apprehended by uniformed Response Team officers who were dispatched to a licensed premises in Ocean Village after receiving reports of a break-in. Officers arrived to find the suspect still inside the property, where he was discovered in possession of a crowbar and a quantity of cash.

During the arrest, the suspect kicked one of the officers and was initially detained on suspicion of burglary and assault. Police also executed an outstanding warrant issued by the Magistrates' Court for his failure to appear in court on 5 January in connection with a separate theft charge.

The Criminal Investigation Department subsequently took over the case and conducted extensive enquiries. Following interviews, L.J.M.M. was charged with multiple offences relating to several recent Royal Gibraltar Police investigations.

The charges include three counts of burglary involving licensed premises at Ocean Village and retail premises in the city centre, one count of theft of money from a catering establishment, resisting arrest, assault on police, possession of criminal property, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

