Weekend arrives in Andalucía with more rain and two yellow warnings

The second weekend of January will get off to a turbulent start in Andalucía. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) issued yellow warnings for strong winds and coastal phenomena in two provinces on Friday, 9 January.

In the Almanzora Valley, Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas (all in the province of Almeria), strong gusts of 70km/h are expected until 4pm. In addition, the Poniente area and the city of Almeria will also be under a yellow alert from 12pm until dawn due to westerly winds of 40 to 60km/h (force 6 to 7) and waves of two to three metres.

The second province under warning is Granada, where coastal phenomena, also due to westerly winds of 40 to 60km/h (force 6 to 7) and waves of two to three metres, will affect its entire coastline from midday onwards.

For Friday, Aemet has forecast "cloudy skies with high clouds in the easternmost part" of the region and "cloudy skies with low clouds and light rainfall, more likely on the Atlantic coast and in the Baetic mountain ranges, tending to cloudy intervals throughout the afternoon".

In addition, according to Aemet, temperatures will rise across the board, except for a drop in maximum temperatures in the eastern third of the mountains. The main feature will be the westerly wind, which will blow from light to moderate in the interior and moderate to strong on the coast, with very strong gusts in higher altitudes on the east and on the Mediterranean coast.

In addition, Aemet has forecast showers that could fall in the interior of Granada, Cordoba, Jaén and the coast of Cadiz on Friday. In municipalities such as Barbate, Alcalá de los Gazules, Lucena, Loja and Cazorla, the probability of rain exceeds 90% between 12pm and 6pm.

However, the rainfall will leave the region on Saturday. No rain is expected in the entire region of Andalucía on the first day of the weekend, although there could be "intervals of cloudy skies with low clouds in the morning, with the possibility of mist and fog in the Guadalquivir Valley and high clouds for the rest of the day". In addition, there will be light north winds on the Atlantic coast and light to moderate winds in the rest of the region, with strong intervals in high eastern areas.

Sunday will be a pleasant, sunny day for Andalucía. "By 11 January, storm Goretti will be history in Spain and a warm Atlantic front will bring milder air than in previous days, while stable conditions prevail," Aemet says. In the case of Malaga, maximum temperatures of up to 18C can be expected.