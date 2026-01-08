Watch as eastern Costa del Sol waterfall reappears after recent rains

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 8 January 2026, 11:54 Share

The abundant rainfall that have fallen on the province in recent weeks, especially thanks to Storm Francis, are bringing back scenes to the Costa del Sol that have almost been forgotten after years of extreme drought. In Maro (Nerja), on the eastern Costa del Sol, the rain has revived the Maro Spring, which is once again feeding the Maro Waterfall, a natural spectacle not seen with this intensity since last spring.

The spring, located just over two kilometres from the coast, flows into the Mediterranean Sea after travelling along the Arroyo Sanguino stream and cascading down the cliffs in a drop of about 15 metres and nearly 20 metres wide. The result is an imposing torrent of fresh water that once again pays tribute to the origin of the name Nerja: Narixa, meaning 'abundant spring', as the town was known during Andalucía's Islamic period.

The spring which feeds the Maro waterfall E. Cabezas

The magnitude of the phenomenon can be appreciated at the moment even from relatively distant points, including the Maro watchtower, a vantage point where numerous hikers stop at midday and sunset to see the waterfall.

However, the most impressive way to enjoy the Cascada Grande de Maro is from the sea, on a kayak excursion from Maro beach or from Burriana. Although sea conditions have not been favourable recently due to the heavy swells that have accompanied the series of storms that have affected the eastern Costa del Sol in recent weeks.

In recent years, the sight had become increasingly rare due to the prolonged drought. In fact, the waterfall didn't flow continuously in either 2022 or 2023, remaining practically dormant for most of the year and only appearing sporadically after very specific rainfall events in the Sierra Almijara mountains.

The water that flows from the Maro Spring also has significant agricultural use, as it is used to irrigate the Vega de Maro, one of the main productive areas in the Nerja area. The spring is therefore not only a scenic and tourist attraction, but also a source of hope for the Nerja countryside after several years marked by water scarcity.