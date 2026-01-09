Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Contract signed for park second phas

Spanning one hectare, this stage includes a multi-sport court, playgrounds and a calisthenics area

José Carlos García

Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:52

Benalmádena has awarded Sardalla Española the 2.03 million-euro contract for the second phase of Ibn al-Baytar Urban Park.

Spanning one hectare, this stage includes a multi-sport court, playgrounds and a calisthenics area.

Completion is expected within six months, adding a second scenic viewpoint to the botanical landmark, while the 1.6-hectare first phase remains under way to provide the town with a new green lung.

