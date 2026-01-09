Eastern Costa del Sol police officers recognised for sea rescue

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 9 January 2026, 11:39 Share

Four local police officers from Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol have been recognised for rescuing a swimmer off the town's La Torrecilla beach. The officers saved the life of the woman, who was exhausted and in serious danger near the rocks on 21 October 2025.

Nerja town hall has recognised the actions of officers José Luis Muñoz Domínguez, Celestino Haro Gálvez, José María García Moreno and Eva María Fernández Pérez and has agreed to request that the Andalusian regional government include three of them - Muñoz Domínguez, Haro Gálvez and García Moreno - in the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucía for their commendable and outstanding performance during the rescue.

Nerja's councillor for security, Francisco Arce, said in a statement that the officers acted "with diligence and professionalism", highlighting that their intervention highlights the basic principles of public service, dedication and protection of citizens. Arce conveyed the town hall's congratulations and gratitude for the daily work carried out by the Local Police "for the benefit of the residents of Nerja, Maro and visitors".

This recognition is part of the municipal policy of highlighting the exemplary actions of the local security forces, especially in a coastal town like Nerja, where coastal rescues and emergency responses are a regular part of police work, both in high season and outside of it.

The recognition of these officers comes at a time when the Axarquía coastline has seen several emergency interventions in recent months. On 19 August, they rescued two young people who were swimming off Burriana beach in Nerja when the red flag was flying. The lifeguards managed to bring the swimmers to safety after entering the easternmost end of the coastline, next to the Lobo Marino cove.

A month earlier, on 11 July, there was another heroic rescue in Nerja when a Local Police officer and an off-duty Guardia Civil officer saved the life of a 40-year-old swimmer. Late that afternoon, the officers towed a man to the shore of Calahonda beach, after he had been swept away by the current from the EL Salón area beach, next to the Balcón de Europa.