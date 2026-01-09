Enjoy a traditional Spanish dish and raise money for charity on eastern Costa del Sol

SUR Friday, 9 January 2026, 16:08 Share

The coastal village of Lagos (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol is holding its tenth annual 'Migas Solidaria' event on Sunday 11 January, to raise funds for the charity ANNE Axarquía.

Throughout the day the traditional Spanish dish of migas will be served and there will also be a bar serving typical festival food at affordable prices. The food will be accompanied by various musical performances and activities to liven up the day, with the aim of offering residents and visitors a day of community and charity.

Deeputy mayor of Mezquitilla and Lagos, David Vilches, said that the event has become "a benchmark within the municipality". He went on to highlight the commitment of the Bahía de Lagos association to maintaining the popular traditions of Lagos and Mezquitilla, always linked to a strong sense of charity. He also encouraged residents of Lagos and nearby towns to participate and enjoy the day which extends the Christmas celebrations for a charitable cause.

All proceeds will go entirely to ANNE Axarquía, an organisation that serves many people in the Axarquía area. Its president, Francisco Escamilla Muñoz, expressed his gratitude for the support of the Lagos deputy mayor's office and the Bahía de Lagos association for once again remembering ANNE in this charitable initiative. He added that the donations will improve the quality of life of its users and strengthen the services provided by the association.

Anne-Axarquia is a non-profit organisation which aims to support people with disabilities. It is located in Vélez-Málaga and was founded in late 1995 by a group of parents of children with special needs and teachers concerned about two major issues: the lack of activities for these young people in Vélez-Málaga and to give them a future after they finish compulsory schooling. Their work also involves raising awareness among society and families with children with disabilities that social inclusion is both a right and a responsibility.