The van left the road and crashed into the riverbed. SUR
112 crime

Guardia Civil investigate ‘suspicious’ van involved in nighttime pursuit in Mijas

The van was spotted by a Local Police patrol, who attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their signals, prompting a pursuit that ended when he lost control and crashed into the riverbed

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 9 January 2026, 12:48

A police chase through Mijas roads ended in a dramatic riverbed crash after a suspicious driver led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The incident unfolded during a routine night patrol in the Camino de Campanales area. Local police officers, conducting ongoing preventive operations, spotted a van acting suspiciously and signalled for the driver to pull over.

The driver ignored their signals, prompting a pursuit through the area. The chase ended when the driver lost control and the van left the road, crashing into in the riverbed, although, apparently, no one was injured during the incident.

After the crash, the driver fled on foot towards another vehicle waiting nearby, and both then drove away from the scene. Police recovered various tools and materials from the van, and Guardia Civil is now investigating to determine the origin of the seized items and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas highlighted the importance of continuous police patrols across the municipality, including less frequented areas and at all hours. “The proactive work of officers is vital for spotting suspicious activity and acting quickly, helping to ensure the safety and peace of mind of local residents,” he said.

