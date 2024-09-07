Yellow alerts for thunderstorms activated in Malaga and on Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Saturday, 7 September 2024, 18:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has extended the yellow warning for storms this Saturday 7 September to the province of Malaga, after announcing the same in the Andalusian provinces of Huelva and Cadiz, and it has also extended this risk to the Strait of Gibraltar and Grazalema areas in Cadiz.

According to Aemet the warnings will remain in force until midnight. In Cadiz province the alert will affect the countryside and the coastal areas - as well as the aforementioned areas; in Huelva, the Andévalo and Condado area and the coast, while in Malaga province it will be in force in the Serranía de Ronda, Malaga city, the western strip of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley areas.

Weather alerts activated until midnight for this Saturday, 7 September. Aemet

At a regional level, cloudiness will increase, with occasional showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon onwards, which may be accompanied by strong or very strong gusts and 'calima' deposits (Sahara desert sand dust in suspension in the atmosphere), more likely in the Betic mountain ranges, and unlikely in the western third and Sierra Morena.

Dust in suspension is also expected on the Mediterranean slope, while westerly winds will blow, light to moderate inland and moderate on the coast, with strong or very strong gusts from the afternoon onwards.