Victim has 1,500 euros stolen from her by distraction thieves at supermarket in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 10:48

Alleged thieves have stolen 1,500 euros from a woman at a supermarket in Malaga. The victim was loading grocery bags into the boot of her car when she was approached by a South American woman in her 40s with orange-blonde hair and who was accompanied by a man leaning on a shopping trolley. They looked like customers. "You dropped some coins," the South American woman said as she pointed to some money scattered on the floor.

The victim, thinking the coins were indeed hers, bent down to pick them up. When she stood up and got into her vehicle, she noticed her purse, which she had left on the front right car seat, was missing.

Police describe it as the "planting" method, which is nothing more than a distraction to make the victim lower their guard, proceeding to steal any valuables that may be in sight. The woman's purse contained a mobile phone and two envelopes containing some 1,500 euros in cash.

The woman, represented by lawyer Pascual Javier Molina Báez, went to a police station to report the incident. While she was at the police, her relatives activated the search for the phone and located the suspect couple's car in the Guadalmar area. But they were no longer there when police checked the area.

Now, after months of investigation, police have managed to identify the suspects in the theft, who are linked, by the physical description provided by victims, to similar thefts committed in other parts of Spain, such as Gandía. Police discovered that they live in Madrid and that they had rented a van to travel to Malaga.