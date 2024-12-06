With an arctic air mass on the way, what will the weather be like during this long holiday weekend in Spain?

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 09:07

The long-awaited long celebrations of Constitution Day this Friday (6 December) in Spain and the Immaculate Conception on Sunday (the public holiday is moved to Monday 9 December) mean people are looking forward to enjoying a few days of rest in the run-up to Christmas. But will the pleasant winter weather in Malaga and the rest of Spain, with temperatures slightly above the seasonal average, be good during these days off for some workers?

According to the state weather agency (Aemet), on Thursday temperatures climbed in practically the whole of Spain, especially in the north, where Oviedo, for example, reached 20C. However, from Saturday 7 December onwards, a cold front associated with a deepening storm over central Europe is expected to favour the entry of an arctic air mass over the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands. This mass of cold air will leave abundant cloudiness and precipitation in most of the northern half of the peninsula as well as causing a "generalised and marked" drop in temperatures, warned Aemet.

In the case of Malaga province during the first days of the long 'puente' bridge weekend, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be "above average", according to José Luis Escudero, a local expert in meteorology, on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos'. "In some parts of the province it could reach 24 and 25C" he said. According to Escudero, in the case of the province of Malaga, although the mercury will drop "a little" on Sunday, it will be "on Monday the 9th when we will feel the arctic cold. This cold will be with us all next week," he said.

And will the cold arrive with precipitation or snow in Malaga? According to Escudero, there is a probability at the moment, although it is still too early to say: "This type of situation, on some occasions, tends to form a low to the west of Portugal or Cabo de San Vicente. At the moment, the European and American models give probabilities. It is still too early to confirm it, but if so, we would have some nice snowfalls on Wednesday in the usual areas of the mountain systems in the province of Malaga," he said on the blog.

Snowfall over large areas

According to Aemet, on Sunday 8th December a deepening of the storm over central Europe is expected which, together with the positioning of an anticyclone over the North Atlantic, "will favour the entry of an arctic air mass over the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, leaving abundant cloudiness and rainfall affecting most of the northern half of the country and the archipelago".

More abundant snow is expected, which could be persistent in the Cantabrian and western Pyrenees, and it will be the most significant phenomenon of the day, according to the weather forecast. "Snow is expected in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, at altitudes that will be approximately 700/1,000 metres in the northwest quadrant and around 500/800 metres in the northeast. Significant accumulations are expected in the interior of the far north, especially in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountains. In the southern half of the Iberian Peninsula, cloudy skies will prevail, although showers are likely in Alborán, and a few flakes are not ruled out in the southeastern mountain ranges.

Temperatures will experience a generalised and marked decrease on the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, notable in large areas of the country. In the Canary Islands, slight decreases are also expected, in this case. Frosts will therefore extend to all mountain areas in the northern half and southeast of the peninsula, as well as to areas of the northern plateau and, to a lesser extent, the southern plateau. Heavy frosts are expected in the Pyrenees, but not ruled out in the Iberian peninsula.