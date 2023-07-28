Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This summer's westerly winds have affected water clarity. Migue Fernández
Why is there less foam and the sea appears clearer on the Costa del Sol this year?
Environment

Why is there less foam and the sea appears clearer on the Costa del Sol this year?

Foamy water is caused purely by the type of wind blowing and is not a sign cleanlines, which nevertheless is described as 'excellent', according to an expert

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 16:53

The sea water at beaches on the Costa del Sol is the cleanest and most clear it's ever been.

The absence of the traditional 'nata' foam has contributed towards this. "Nata originates when there are waves caused by the easterly wind, as they wash the sand and carry away the clay content of mineral dust that the sand itself has. This mineral dust ends up floating and ends up forming part of this foam or cream," said the director of the chair of Coastal Sciences, Francisco Franco.

He pointed out that the easterly waves penetrate more into the sandy areas, while the westerly waves do not go as deep. In these first weeks of summer, there have been more westerly waves.

"When we have the terral wind it is more poniente (westerly) direction, which causes the surface layer of water to move offshore. That water that is displaced and is replaced with sea bottom water, which is cleaner, but also cooler," the expert said.

Franco said that the highest quality waters are those that follow European regulations, which give importance to the amount of fecal microbiology that could be in them.

"The chair of Coastal Sciences analyses the waters of all the beaches of Malaga every 15 days, and we do it according to the parameters set by European legislation to describe the quality," he added. "And from a scientific point of view or from a point of view of European regulations, the category that these waters reach is excellent."

