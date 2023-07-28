Why is there less foam and the sea appears clearer on the Costa del Sol this year?

Iván Gelibter Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The sea water at beaches on the Costa del Sol is the cleanest and most clear it's ever been.

The absence of the traditional 'nata' foam has contributed towards this. "Nata originates when there are waves caused by the easterly wind, as they wash the sand and carry away the clay content of mineral dust that the sand itself has. This mineral dust ends up floating and ends up forming part of this foam or cream," said the director of the chair of Coastal Sciences, Francisco Franco.

He pointed out that the easterly waves penetrate more into the sandy areas, while the westerly waves do not go as deep. In these first weeks of summer, there have been more westerly waves.

"When we have the terral wind it is more poniente (westerly) direction, which causes the surface layer of water to move offshore. That water that is displaced and is replaced with sea bottom water, which is cleaner, but also cooler," the expert said.

Franco said that the highest quality waters are those that follow European regulations, which give importance to the amount of fecal microbiology that could be in them.

"The chair of Coastal Sciences analyses the waters of all the beaches of Malaga every 15 days, and we do it according to the parameters set by European legislation to describe the quality," he added. "And from a scientific point of view or from a point of view of European regulations, the category that these waters reach is excellent."