The long weekend that pupils will enjoy in several Andalusian provinces in May
Education

Children in Malaga are among the lucky ones who will enjoy four days off school at the start of May

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 22:22

Children in Malaga are among the lucky ones who will enjoy four days off school at the start of May. In accordance with the Junta de Andalucía's calendar, schools in the province will suspend classes on 2 May (Friday), following the compulsory holiday on 1 May (Labour Day), to compensate for local holidays that fall outside the school calendar.

Both days, 1 and 2 May, are official public holidays for Granada, Jaén, Almeria, Cadiz and Cordoba.

End of the course

The 2024-2025 school calendar for pre-school, primary and special education comprises 178 days and 890 hours of direct teaching, including breaks. The last term for these years finishes on 23 June. In secondary school and vocational training there are 175 teaching days, the last one being 24 June.

Classes in the second year of 'bachillerato' (the equivalent of college in Britain) will be cut in the third week of May, to allow students to prepare for their exams.

