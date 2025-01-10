Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

When is Semana Blanca in Malaga this year?
Education

When is Semana Blanca in Malaga this year?

Schools in the city and the province have a week's holiday to bring the 2024-2025 academic year in line with other provinces

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:15

The second term of the 2024-25 academic year is now under way, the Christmas holidays will soon be just a memory and routine has resumed. But children won't have to wait long to enjoy a few days off again: in February, schools in Malaga province get an extra week off.

This is Semana Blanca, a kind of half-term holiday included in the calendar to compensate for other Andalusian provinces that have more local public holidays during the school term. It does not have a fixed date but is celebrated around 28 February (Día de Andalucía), and as its name suggests, it lasts seven days. It originated in the 1980s and serves to equalise the number of school days in Andalucía.

When does it take place this year? As 28 February falls on a Friday, the holidays for infant, primary and secondary students will begin on Monday 24 February and last until Sunday 2 March, with students returning to the classroom on Monday 3 March. There are only four days off school - as 28 February is a holiday anyway - although if we combine them with the weekends, in practice children will be able to enjoy a total of nine consecutive days away from the school routine. This is a good opportunity to recharge batteries to face the rest of the term, but at the same time a headache for many households, where both parents work. Several daytime camps and workshops are usually organised at this time of year to help keep children busy.

