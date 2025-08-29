When do the new terms start in schools and colleges across Malaga province?

Enrique Miranda Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 11:36 Share

September marks the end of the summer holidays for many families and the return to routine. However, in Malaga province the date depends on the level of education, according to the 2025-2026 academic year approved by Malaga's provincial school authority.

The first to return are nursery school children on Wednesday 3 September. Infant and Primary Education start on Wednesday 10 September and secondary and special education students will start classes on Monday 22. Official language schools (EOI) and art colleges begin on Wednesday 22 September.

The first break in classes will be Monday 13 October will be a public holiday due to the Spanish national day (the holiday on Sunday 12 will move to Monday).

The academic year 2025-2026 will end on 23 June 2026 for all years except for the 2nd year of Bachillerato, which will finish on 22 May. The Christmas holiday will be from 22 December and 6 January.