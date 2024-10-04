Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fumigation work in Seville. EFE
West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns
Health alert

West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns

WNV, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, can cause serious complications in the most severe cases, such as meningitis, encephalitis or even death in vulnerable people

Julio J. Portables

Malaga

Friday, 4 October 2024, 12:31

Opciones para compartir

Health authorities have raised the risk level of West Nile virus (WNV) in the municipalities of Pizarra, Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga city to Level 4 after the detection of infected mosquitoes in these areas.

This implies that more than 10% of mosquitoes captured in these areas are carrying the virus.

WNV, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, can cause serious complications in the most severe cases, such as meningitis, encephalitis or even death in vulnerable people.

The recent death of a horse in Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley was also one of the deciding factors.

Control measures include intensive fumigation in the most affected areas and the application of larvicides in stagnant waters – one of the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  4. 4 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  6. 6 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final
  8. 8 The Feria del Rosario: a celebration of the essence of Fuengirola and its people
  9. 9 Benalmádena ramps up cleaning services with addition of 'cutting edge' rubbish vehicle
  10. 10 Cricket action hots up as Premier Division clashes begin in Cártama

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad