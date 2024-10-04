West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns

Julio J. Portables Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 12:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Health authorities have raised the risk level of West Nile virus (WNV) in the municipalities of Pizarra, Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga city to Level 4 after the detection of infected mosquitoes in these areas.

This implies that more than 10% of mosquitoes captured in these areas are carrying the virus.

WNV, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, can cause serious complications in the most severe cases, such as meningitis, encephalitis or even death in vulnerable people.

The recent death of a horse in Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley was also one of the deciding factors.

Control measures include intensive fumigation in the most affected areas and the application of larvicides in stagnant waters – one of the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes.