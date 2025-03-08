Aemet extends weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Malaga province until Monday

Europa Press Malaga Saturday, 8 March 2025, 22:02 | Updated 22:20h. Compartir

The province of Malaga has registered 130 emergency incidents throughout this Saturday and since the beginning of storm Jara which has affected practically the whole of the Andalucía region in the south of Spain and which has caused major traffic problems on several roads.

According to 112 Andalucía, the most serious incident so far happened in Marbella where a 70-year-old woman was rushed to the Hospital Costa del Sol after being hit by a tree branch in Calle Juan XXIII street.

Also on the coast, in the town of Mijas, a vehicle was swept away by the current with a person inside, in the river Pasadas in the Atalay area. The man in the car was rescued by a group of friends and is in a good condition.

There have also been several rescues of vehicles without personal injuries reported in the area of the Barranco del Sol ravine in Almogía. Meanwhile, in Ronda, a wall has fallen in Calle Eucalyptus and the adjoining house has been evacuated as a preventive measure.

Additionally, according to information from the DGT's provincial traffic headquarters, the MA-8302 in the municipality of Genalguacil and the A-397, which runs from San Pedro, in Marbella, to Ronda, from kilometre 13 to 38, in Benahavís, are currently closed, in this case due to landslides.

Earlier, the heavy rain caused occasional problems on other roads such as the MA-5403, the N-331 in Antequera and the MA-7304, which runs from Alhaurín el Grande to Cártama.

Highest rainfall recorded

The areas that have recorded the highest rainfall in the last 12 hours in Malaga province were in Tolox, with more than 112 millimetres; in Villanueva de la Concepción, with 52.3; Coín, with 45.7; and the Santón Pitar area of Malaga city, with 45.1mm, according to data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, consulted by Europa Press.

Likewise, the province's reservoirs have continued to increase their water reserves, as in the case of La Concepción and Conde del Guadalhorce, which were at 84 and 85% of their capacity, respectively, on Saturday afternoon.

River levels

The rainfall recorded throughout the day has also caused the rivers to rise in various areas. According to Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the Guadalhorce has overflowed its banks in the area of Santa Ana, in Cártama. This river remains at an amber risk as it passes through Bobadilla and yellow at the Aljaima station. The river Grande at Las Millanas is also at an amber level.

The rains have led to widespread cancellations of activities, such as the 8M demonstration for International Women's Day in Malaga city and several flights had to be diverted at Malaga Airport, as well as the temporary closure of facilities such as the Picasso birthplace museum and the Russian Museum.

This Sunday, according to the Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), forecast heavy rainfall in Malaga province will cause the yellow weather warning to remain active in the Serranía de Ronda, western Costa del Sol, Malaga city, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas until the end of the day at 11.59pm and it is expected that up to 25mm will accumulate in one hour, which could reach up to 80mm in the first 12 hours. These areas could also be affected by occasional thunderstorms.