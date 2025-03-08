Wind shear and heavy rain forces several flights to divert at Malaga Airport

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Saturday, 8 March 2025, 13:49 Compartir

It is a complicated day at Malaga Airport, where the crews of two flights determined that it was safer to divert and land at alternative airports given today's weather situation, according to sources from the control tower.

Lots of rain, strong winds with wind shear and fog in the vicinity have resulted in several frustrated approaches, as reported by the Spanish air traffic controllers account on the X social media network.

The weather situation forced Spain's air traffic authority Enaire to coordinate a reduction in the flow of flights with European controllers to ensure safety.

Wind shear is a phenomenon related to sudden changes in wind intensity and direction during the approach and landing phase of aircraft. "These situations increase the workload in the cockpit and also on the ground for controllers who have to re-sequence the aircraft that are prevented from landing, putting them back into the sequence of arrivals," added the control tower source.