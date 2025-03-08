Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Situation at Malaga Airport this Saturday morning. @controladores
Weather

Wind shear and heavy rain forces several flights to divert at Malaga Airport

There have been a number of unsuccessful attempts by aircraft to land on the Costa del Sol this Saturday morning. The flow of air traffic was also reduced by controllers for safety reasons

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Saturday, 8 March 2025, 13:49

It is a complicated day at Malaga Airport, where the crews of two flights determined that it was safer to divert and land at alternative airports given today's weather situation, according to sources from the control tower.

Lots of rain, strong winds with wind shear and fog in the vicinity have resulted in several frustrated approaches, as reported by the Spanish air traffic controllers account on the X social media network.

The weather situation forced Spain's air traffic authority Enaire to coordinate a reduction in the flow of flights with European controllers to ensure safety.

Wind shear is a phenomenon related to sudden changes in wind intensity and direction during the approach and landing phase of aircraft. "These situations increase the workload in the cockpit and also on the ground for controllers who have to re-sequence the aircraft that are prevented from landing, putting them back into the sequence of arrivals," added the control tower source.

