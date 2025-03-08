Junta activates emergency plan due to risk of flooding and increase in number of incidents

Europa Press Malaga Saturday, 8 March 2025, 14:20 | Updated 14:28h. Compartir

The Andalusian regional government has activated phase 1 of its PERI emergency flood risk special emergency plan due to the increase in the number of incidents registered as a result of storm Jana that is affecting the whole of the Andalucía region.

This was announced by the Junta's spokesman Antonio Sanz through his official account on the social media network X. Faced with this situation, Sanz has called for "caution, and for people not to lower their guard and follow the advice of 112".

Since the beginning of the storm and until 7am this Saturday, a total of 183 incidents caused by the rains have been registered throughout the region, most of them by landslides on roads, accumulation of mud, falling branches and trees, flooding and pools of water in different parts of the Andalusian road network. In terms of the trains, the railway network has been blocked due to the accumulation of water in San Juan del Puerto (Huelva), in the direction of Seville. Affected passengers will be transferred by road.

As reported by 112 Andalucía, so far most of the incidents the service has managed have happened in the province of Huelva (47), followed by Malaga (39), Cadiz (33), Almeria (30), Seville (13), Granada (ten), Cordoba (six) and Jaen (five).

In spite of everything, Sanz stressed that the early hours of the morning went by with hardly any emergencies, with around fifteen incidents in relation to storm Jana, although some cases were coordinated by the road authorities due to rocks and landslides, as well as tree falls and moved signage.

In this regard, warnings have been given in the province of Huelva on the A-494 Palos de la Frontera, the N-442 in Moguer, the HU-3105 as it passes through Gibraleón and the A-5000 in Huleva city; on the MA-8301 as it passes through Jubrique and the N-331 in Antequera (both in Malaga province) and on the A-1101 in Lubrín (Almeria). In addition, calls have been received for flooding of homes in Marbella, Malaga and Estepona.

Weather warnings

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) is maintaining the amber warning in the Serranía de Ronda area of Malaga province until midnight, as well as in Grazalema and the yellow warnings in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Jaen and Granada throughout the day on Saturday and until 3pm in Huelva, Seville and Cordoba.

Additionally, Aemet is also maintaining a yellow warning for winds in Grazalema and the coast of Cadiz, in the Sierra and Pedroches and Subbética (Cordoba), in the Genil Valley (Granada), the Sierra de Aracena and the coast of Huelva, the city and mountain areas of Jaén; Antequera and Ronda (Malaga) and the Sierras Norte and Sur of Seville.

In addition, 112 has reported that there are also yellow warnings for storms in Grazalema, the inland areas, Strait and the coast of Cadiz; the Sierra de Aracena, Andévalo and the coast of Huelva, the Sierras Norte, Sur and the countryside of Seville; and for coastal phenomena in Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva.