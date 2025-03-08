Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This is how the Campanillas river is flowing today. Salvador Salas
Junta activates emergency plan due to risk of flooding and increase in number of incidents
Weather

Junta activates emergency plan due to risk of flooding and increase in number of incidents

The 112 Andalucía emergency service operators have managed a total of 183 incidents caused by the heavy rains sweeping throughout the region since the start of the latest storm

Europa Press

Malaga

Saturday, 8 March 2025, 14:20

The Andalusian regional government has activated phase 1 of its PERI emergency flood risk special emergency plan due to the increase in the number of incidents registered as a result of storm Jana that is affecting the whole of the Andalucía region.

This was announced by the Junta's spokesman Antonio Sanz through his official account on the social media network X. Faced with this situation, Sanz has called for "caution, and for people not to lower their guard and follow the advice of 112".

Since the beginning of the storm and until 7am this Saturday, a total of 183 incidents caused by the rains have been registered throughout the region, most of them by landslides on roads, accumulation of mud, falling branches and trees, flooding and pools of water in different parts of the Andalusian road network. In terms of the trains, the railway network has been blocked due to the accumulation of water in San Juan del Puerto (Huelva), in the direction of Seville. Affected passengers will be transferred by road.

Related news

As reported by 112 Andalucía, so far most of the incidents the service has managed have happened in the province of Huelva (47), followed by Malaga (39), Cadiz (33), Almeria (30), Seville (13), Granada (ten), Cordoba (six) and Jaen (five).

In spite of everything, Sanz stressed that the early hours of the morning went by with hardly any emergencies, with around fifteen incidents in relation to storm Jana, although some cases were coordinated by the road authorities due to rocks and landslides, as well as tree falls and moved signage.

In this regard, warnings have been given in the province of Huelva on the A-494 Palos de la Frontera, the N-442 in Moguer, the HU-3105 as it passes through Gibraleón and the A-5000 in Huleva city; on the MA-8301 as it passes through Jubrique and the N-331 in Antequera (both in Malaga province) and on the A-1101 in Lubrín (Almeria). In addition, calls have been received for flooding of homes in Marbella, Malaga and Estepona.

Weather warnings

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) is maintaining the amber warning in the Serranía de Ronda area of Malaga province until midnight, as well as in Grazalema and the yellow warnings in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Jaen and Granada throughout the day on Saturday and until 3pm in Huelva, Seville and Cordoba.

Additionally, Aemet is also maintaining a yellow warning for winds in Grazalema and the coast of Cadiz, in the Sierra and Pedroches and Subbética (Cordoba), in the Genil Valley (Granada), the Sierra de Aracena and the coast of Huelva, the city and mountain areas of Jaén; Antequera and Ronda (Malaga) and the Sierras Norte and Sur of Seville.

In addition, 112 has reported that there are also yellow warnings for storms in Grazalema, the inland areas, Strait and the coast of Cadiz; the Sierra de Aracena, Andévalo and the coast of Huelva, the Sierras Norte, Sur and the countryside of Seville; and for coastal phenomena in Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  2. 2 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  3. 3 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  4. 4 Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez reveals defence spending plan
  5. 5 Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  7. 7 Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project
  8. 8 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  9. 9 Socialists to grant immigration powers to Catalan government in Spain
  10. 10 Andalusian tourism industry out in force at ITB fair in Berlin

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta activates emergency plan due to risk of flooding and increase in number of incidents