Drivers advised to take extra care in Malaga province: major landslide blocks Ronda-San Pedro road as numerous weather-related incidents reported

Chus Heredia Malaga Saturday, 8 March 2025, 13:16

The heavy rains sweeping across Malaga province are falling on already wet ground and multiplying the problems on the inland road network. The Diputación de Málaga road maintenance teams are working flat out to maintain normality, which is currently being maintained on the main road network. Except for fog in the area near the Benalmádena cable car in the vicinity of the Arroyo de la Miel, there are no significant problems on the motorways.

Zoom A road that passes through Casabermeja is reopened. SUR

The A-397, which connects San Pedro Alcántara on the Costa del Sol with the mountain town of Ronda, is blocked due to landslides which make it impossible to drive on the road, according to information from the Directorate-General of Traffic. In fact, the images show a complete closure of the road.

For their part, the Malaga provincial road network maintenance teams have been working for hours to clear the secondary roads. Work has been carried out between Igualeja and Pujerra and the MA 3404 has been reopened in Casabermeja. These are the most significant incidents at midday on Saturday.

Zoom Workers clearing the road between Igualeja and Pujerra at dawn. SUR

-In the Serrania de Ronda, the road conservation teams have spent the whole night removing mud, stones and fallen pine trees from the MA8301 (Estepona to Jubrique) and MA 8302 (from 8305 to Genalguacil).

-For the moment there are no warnings in the Axarquia area. The conservation team is ready to act on the roads if necessary.

-In the Antequera area, nothing significant. Very windy and continuous rain.

-On the MA 7300 and on the MA7304 (Igualeja and Pujerra) stones and pine trees have also been removed tonight.

-The Almáchar stream in Genalguacil has not yet overflowed at the kilometre 10 crossing, but there is a risk and the MA 8302 (Genalguacil) will be cut off.

-In El Chorro MA-5403, workers are clearing landslides but you can pass with caution.

- The route from Ardales to El Burgo has also accumulated a lot of soil and a lot of water, but passage with care is allowed.

- On the MA-5402 in Ardales and MA-5401, to El Burgo, there is a crossing.