Weather set to change dramatically after recent record-breaking temperatures in Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

From one extreme to the other in just a matter of days and the weather in Spain is set to take a dramatic turn and become more in line with the season we are in, after recent record-breaking temperatures during the 'veranillo' (little summer) of San Martín.

Over the weekend thermometers registered between 5 and 10C above normal for the time of the year in large parts of the country. The veranillo of San Martín has been the hottest on record since 1950 when the data was first collected, explained the state weather agency, Aemet. For example, in Malaga last Tuesday the temperature reached 32C.

However, from tomorrow (Monday 20 November) onwards, the mercury is expected to drop and a more autumnal atmosphere will begin to be felt in some points in the east and south of the Spanish mainland, where the weather may become "colder than normal". However, there will still not be much rain except in the far north and the Balearic Islands.

Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo said, from tomorrow, he expects a change in the atmospheric situation between the Atlantic high pressure and low pressure centred in the Mediterranean, which will lead to the arrival of cold air. Specifically, the state weather agency predicts there will be a corridor of northerly winds that will cause a "notable" drop in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday until normal temperatures for the season recover.

On Monday the snow level will also fall and frost could be recorded on the plateau and the central moors, and it will only be above 20C in parts of the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, where there will also be a drop in temperatures and an increase in cloudiness. The cold air mass will reach the Canary Islands on Tuesday, which will also record a drop in temperatures, while on Wednesday the thermometers will drop again because even more cold air will arrive from the north.

In general, maximum temperatures will not exceed 15C in a large part of the country and in areas of the northern plateau they will barely exceed 10 or 11 degrees. Minimum temperatures, meanwhile, will drop and will remain below 10C in most of the interior of the mainlad and below 5C in the interior of the northern half of the country.