Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Migue Fernández / Archivo
Weather

Malaga weather: showers and Sahara dust on its way from Sunday

Aemet predicts return of the ‘calima’ as thunderstorms and potential ‘dana’ storms head for southern Andalucía

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:22

Malaga is bracing for a shift in weather conditions this weekend as state meteorological agency Aemet forecasts the arrival of Saharan dust and a high probability of rain.

While Friday and Saturday will remain largely pleasant with partly cloudy skies and light winds, the second half of the weekend marks the return of the yellow/orange ‘calima’ haze.

Experts suggest the dust suspension could be visible as early as Friday evening before becoming more intense at the start of next week.

Although the most intense rains next week will be in Galicia, the south-west of Andalucía can also expect some thunderstorms, with the possibility of local cold drops ('danas') from Monday.

Until Sunday, Malaga province will enjoy a pleasant weekend, with partly cloudy skies, light winds and slightly rising maximum temperatures.

The probability of rain in Malaga city on Sunday morning is 85 per cent and 70 per cent in Vélez-Málaga and Ronda. Maximum temperatures on the last day of the week might drop, while minimum values might slightly rise, especially closer to the Strait of Gibraltar.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 42 Axarquía homes to be auctioned to pay off eight-million-euro debt
  2. 2 Torrox's iconic umbrellas to return to Plaza de la Constitución
  3. 3 UK's EU Relations Minister visits Madrid to tackle post-Brexit hurdles for expats
  4. 4 GIPE Presents the Second Edition of 'The Battle of the Banks'
  5. 5 Fuengirola spends &euro;440,000 to modernise Elola sports complex
  6. 6 Moving to Spain with savings abroad: how to manage them without hassle
  7. 7 Celebrating women's rights: Torremolinos highlights equality throughout March
  8. 8 Drainage systems improved in Rincón de la Victoria after flooding

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga weather: showers and Sahara dust on its way from Sunday

Malaga weather: showers and Sahara dust on its way from Sunday