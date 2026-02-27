Malaga weather: showers and Sahara dust on its way from Sunday

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:22 | Updated 13:04h. Share

Malaga is bracing for a shift in weather conditions this weekend as state meteorological agency Aemet forecasts the arrival of Saharan dust and a high probability of rain.

While Friday and Saturday will remain largely pleasant with partly cloudy skies and light winds, the second half of the weekend marks the return of the yellow/orange ‘calima’ haze.

Experts suggest the dust suspension could be visible as early as Friday evening before becoming more intense at the start of next week.

Although the most intense rains next week will be in Galicia, the south-west of Andalucía can also expect some thunderstorms, with the possibility of local cold drops ('danas') from Monday.

Until Sunday, Malaga province will enjoy a pleasant weekend, with partly cloudy skies, light winds and slightly rising maximum temperatures.

The probability of rain in Malaga city on Sunday morning is 85 per cent and 70 per cent in Vélez-Málaga and Ronda. Maximum temperatures on the last day of the week might drop, while minimum values might slightly rise, especially closer to the Strait of Gibraltar.