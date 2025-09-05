Drowning deaths on Costa del Sol and across the province have tripled in the last three years

Encarni Hinojosa Malaga Friday, 5 September 2025, 10:45 Share

One in four drownings so far this year in Spain's Andalucía region happened in Malaga province. From January to August 2025, some 17 lives have been lost due to asphyxia caused by flooding of the respiratory tract at beaches, in swimming pools, rivers and other aquatic spaces around the province, which includes the Costa de Sol. This figure represents 25.8% of the 66 drownings accumulated so far this year across the region, according to the INA national drowning report of the Spanish royal lifesaving and rescue federation (RFESS).

In the same period, some 368 deaths by drowning have been recorded for all Spain, which represents the highest figure since the RFESS has been producing these official reports, as of 2015. By region, Andalucía leads this tragic ranking, followed by the regions of Valencia (50) and Galicia (44). For the last three years, Andalucía has been occupying the top spot in this list in all INA reports, but it's a first for Malaga to lead the provincial count within the region.

Both last year and the year before, the province of Cadiz topped the list. In 2023, the province reached a proportion of one in three deaths by drowning in Andalucía. Cadiz's 16 drownings were the Andalusian record for 2023. Until now. The 17 fatal incidents in Malaga this year have not only set a new record, but have also created an upward swing that almost triples the 2023 figure for the Costa del Sol province (6).

"It is up to the public authorities in charge, through local councils, to place more value on the role of the lifeguard" Amiel Schoham President of the Andalusian association of rescue and lifesaving services (ANSSOS)

Regarding the rest of Andalucía to date in 2025, Cadiz ties with Almeria in second place with 12 drownings each, followed by Seville (8), Cordoba (6), Granada (4), Huelva (4) and Jaen (1).

Causes and solutions

"In Andalucía, we must take the beaches seriously, since we make our living from them. There have always been, and always will be, some kind of foolhardiness. But it is up to the public authorities in charge, through local councils, to place more value on the role of the lifeguard," says Amiel Schoham, president of the Andalusian association of rescue and lifesaving services (ANSSOS). This sector has been demanding improvements in employment, training and staffing levels for some time now. Especially during the high season, when the population in many coastal towns in Andalucía increases exponentially. "Every year, the number of inhabitants increases due to tourism that, in Andalucía, is mainly beach tourism. But the number of lifeguards does not increase proportionally," explains Schoham. Of these 17 fatal drownings in the province, almost half occurred on beaches (8) with the rest in swimming pools (5), rivers (2) and other aquatic spaces (2).

In the specific case of Malaga city, the beach rescue and lifeguard service has not been reduced from 2023 to 2025. However, neither has it been increased, as it has exactly the same number of personnel as two years ago. In the midst of the current summer season, on 27 July, a protest by lifeguards of the capital of the Costa del Sol resulted in the raising of the red flags along the 14 kilometres of the city's beaches as a protest when the beach status was green flag. The following day, Malaga city council clarified that any protests should be directed at the company contracted to provide this service, as city hall only supervises it, also that they should make proper use of signage. The president of ANSSOS demands some accountability from the public institutions: "The commitment and concern must come from the city and town councils, it is they who must hold the private lifeguard companies accountable."

Victim profile of these drownings

According to the latest INA national drowning report for Spain, the vast majority of victims are men (81.3%) and Spanish (84.8%). The 65-74 age group is the most affected (74 deaths of both sexes and all origins). Minors account for 13.3% of the total (49 cases). Half of the incidents occurred on beaches and the time of day with the highest fatality rate was between noon and 2pm.

The Spanish royal lifesaving and rescue federation, which prepared this report, stresses that prevention must begin at an early age, with aquatic education programmes in schools, and by improving and updating lifeguard training.