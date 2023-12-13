Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The arrest of Aline Fernanda de Siqueira Maschietto in Malaga.
The arrest of Aline Fernanda de Siqueira Maschietto in Malaga. Photo: SUR / Video: Guardia Civil
Crime

Watch as female fugitive is detained under international arrest warrant in Malaga

The Brazilian woman is accused of stabbing a man last year during an argument that started while she was having a threesome with him

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo / Juan Cano

Madrid / Malaga

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 16:22

A Brazilian woman on the run in Spain who last month reported being raped by the son of the Constitutional Court president Cándido Conde-Pumpido Varela has been arrested in Malaga.

Aline Fernanda de Siqueira Maschietto, 37, is a fugitive from Brazil and faces up to 30 years' prison for attempted homicide in her home country. In November, she reported that Conde-Pumpido's son, and two others had raped her, at a villa in Madrid.

On 4 March 2022, Aline allegedly stabbed a man multiple times during an altercation at a São Paulo hotel. The victim, Diego, 36, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Diego, who had arranged to meet Aline through a dating app, reported that she attacked him with two large knives and stabbed him three times.

The attempted homicide occurred during a threesome involving the victim, Aline de Siqueira, and another woman, who joined the group sexual encounter later. Aline allegedly experienced a fit of "jealousy" at the involvement of the second woman, whom she herself had suggested for the orgy, and attacked the victim with a knife.

Shortly after the attempted murder and while on the run from Brazilian authorities, Aline faked her death. Posing as her sister, she posted a statement on social media claiming to have died by suicide after jumping from a building.

By that time, Aline, according to sources, had accumulated nearly 30 records, arrests, and complaints in Brazil for various offences, including drug trafficking, harassment of her ex-husband, confrontations with the police, and fraud.

The operation to capture her started in late November last year following information provided by Brazilian authorities to Guardia Civil. After activating the international request through Interpol just two days ago, law enforcement officers started work to locate her. It came after she was last seen in Madrid when she withdrew her complaint of alleged sexual abuse against the son of the Constitutional Court president. She was then found and arrested on Tuesday 12 December at 10.30am in Malaga.

