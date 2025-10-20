Warm 'terral' wind set to bring autumn temperatures of around 30C to Costa del Sol this week

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:46 Share

The summer refuses to say goodbye to Malaga province. This week is expected to be another warm one, with temperatures exceeding 30C in Malaga city and parts of the Guadalhorce valley and the Axarquia area. These autumnal records will be caused by the warm 'terral' wind. The nights are also expected to remain tropical, with minimum temperatures of at least 20C.

The summer does not end in September anymore, considering that October is, on average, 4C warmer than normal for this time of year. According to director of Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) Jesús Riesco, the usual maximum temperature in October is 24.4C, so the current forecast is 5C or 6C higher.

The Costa del Sol defies the calendar with crowded beaches and summer temperatures almost in November

This week will be the hottest of the autumn, with occasional 32C maximum temperatures. Crowded beaches will not be an unusual sight, even though we are almost in November.

Although they are not the norm, such forecasts have been increasingly common in autumn in recent years. The highest monthly average for October in the province was in 2013, with 21.9C. Meanwhile, the record absolute maximum was on 22 October 2014, with 36.3C. We will see if any of these extreme values can be surpassed in 2025.

Heat and chestnuts

SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero has confirmed that strong westerly and 'terral' winds are expected this Monday, especially in the afternoon and along the coast. The forecast is similar for Tuesday.

The wind is expected to decrease in intensity from Wednesday onwards. In the other Andalusian provinces, maximum temperatures are also expected to be well above average. "This is bad news for chestnut farmers," Escudero said. Roasted chestnuts are more popular in cold weather.

A change in the forecast from Sunday onwards is possible, although it is still too early to predict anything. However, there is a chance of precipitation on 26 October.