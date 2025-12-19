Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Churriana tunnel on the Malaga outer ring road, which has been refurbished. SUR
Infrastructure

Vital upgrade work for two major road tunnels on Costa del Sol's A-7 motorway completed

The Ministry of Transport has updated the safety and signalling systems in the Churriana and San Pedro tunnels with an investment of 4.5m euros

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Friday, 19 December 2025, 17:04

Two of the main tunnels of the national road network in Malaga province - the Churriana tunnel on the outer ring road and the tunnel on the San Pedro Alcántara bypass - have undergone a major renovation in recent months, which has just been completed.

The work, carried out by the Ministry of Transport, has improved road safety and modernised both tunnels, located on the A-7 motorway. The project, worth 4.5 million euros IVA sale tax included, has been financed by Next Generation European funds.

The modernisation of tunnels is a road safety requirement on the trans-European road network and is financed by the EU

According to ministerial sources, the intervention was carried out to comply with the safety requirements for tunnels on the trans-European road network and to improve traffic conditions. New emergency and safety lighting systems and photoluminescent signs have been installed to indicate emergency posts, passageways and evacuation exits.

In addition, the signage and beacons have been renewed; the tunnels have been waterproofed; the road surfaces have been repaved; and monitoring systems have been installed. In the specific case of the San Pedro tunnel, new emergency exits have been built and pressurisation systems with fans have been installed.

This action is part of the project to improve and adapt tunnels in the province of Malaga with a total investment of 36 million euros, funded by the EU. Work continues on the San José and Cerrado de Calderón tunnels on the A-7 (8.9 million); Capistrano, Tablazo, Frigiliana, Lagos and Torrox tunnels on the A-7 (18.1 million); Ortega Prados on the MA-20 in Malaga city; and Casabermeja 1, Casabermeja 2, Casabermeja 3 and Casabermeja 4 on the A-45 (4.5 million).

