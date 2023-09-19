Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Interior of the new restaurant. SUR
Vips opens its third new restaurant on the Costa del Sol so far this year
Retail

Vips opens its third new restaurant on the Costa del Sol so far this year

The chain's new eatery will employ 60 people, and follows the recent opening of two other restaurants in Fuengirola and Malaga city

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 12:56

Compartir

Vips is expanding its presence in Malaga province. The restaurant chain has opened a new eatery in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre. The new restaurant is located in the food court, next to the Cercanías local train station, has a surface area of 486 square metres and capacity for 227 diners and 60 members of staff have been taken on.

Proceeds from the opening day on 13 September will be donated to projects for the care of elderly people in a situation of loneliness that the Red Cross in Malaga carries out.

The company has five restaurants in shopping centres in the province

So far this year, Vips has opened three establishments in the province and created 125 new jobs. In addition to Plaza Mayor, new restaurants have opened in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola and the Larios shopping centre in Malaga city. Referring to the new openings, the company's general manager, Paco Páez, said that he is very happy with the expansion process in Malaga. "In little more than six months, three new openings have been achieved in a province that continues to grow, and with it its gastronomic offer", he said.

Vips currently has five restaurants in the province. In addition to the three new openings, it also has eateries in the Málaga Nostrum and Vialia shopping centres, both in Malaga city.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena's Oktoberfest craft beer festival draws big crowds
  2. 2 In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
  3. 3 Mother arrested for going out with partner and leaving three-year-old son home alone in Malaga
  4. 4 Malaga turns clock back to the 1980s for filming of Jilly Cooper's Rivals with British actor Alex Hassell
  5. 5 The 2023 Solheim Cup touches down on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Man could face two-year prison sentence for allegedly killing his mother's dog by throwing it from eleventh floor in Malaga
  7. 7 What will it cost to cremate or bury a pet in Malaga? New animal cemetery releases details of its planned services
  8. 8 Police investigate alleged rape of 22-year-old woman at nightclub in Torremolinos
  9. 9 New British owners take over well-known international college on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 World Cup footballer Jenni Hermoso issues strongly-worded statement and accuses Spanish football federation of intimidation and threats

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad