Vips opens its third new restaurant on the Costa del Sol so far this year

Vips is expanding its presence in Malaga province. The restaurant chain has opened a new eatery in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre. The new restaurant is located in the food court, next to the Cercanías local train station, has a surface area of 486 square metres and capacity for 227 diners and 60 members of staff have been taken on.

Proceeds from the opening day on 13 September will be donated to projects for the care of elderly people in a situation of loneliness that the Red Cross in Malaga carries out.

The company has five restaurants in shopping centres in the province

So far this year, Vips has opened three establishments in the province and created 125 new jobs. In addition to Plaza Mayor, new restaurants have opened in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola and the Larios shopping centre in Malaga city. Referring to the new openings, the company's general manager, Paco Páez, said that he is very happy with the expansion process in Malaga. "In little more than six months, three new openings have been achieved in a province that continues to grow, and with it its gastronomic offer", he said.

Vips currently has five restaurants in the province. In addition to the three new openings, it also has eateries in the Málaga Nostrum and Vialia shopping centres, both in Malaga city.