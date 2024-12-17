Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a classroom in a Malaga province school. Salvador Salas
Violence against teachers on the rise in Malaga schools
Education

Violence against teachers on the rise in Malaga schools

A report for the 2023-24 academic year highlighted "a worrying increase in conflict in the classrooms" throughout the province

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 09:48

Violence against teachers in the classroom is increasing in schools throughout Malaga province, according to an alarming new report.

The teachers' union (ANPE-Málaga) published its annual report on Friday 13 December in which it analysed the degree of violence suffered by teachers. The report corresponding to the 2023-24 academic year pointed out "an alarming increase in cases of conflict in the classroom".

The increasing violence is impacting teachers' mental health, with the report revealing that 80% of teachers involved in dealings with the union show symptoms of anxiety, of which 21% of those become cases of depression. A third of these teachers end up taking sick leave, according to the report.

In addition to increasing violence in the classroom, the report also pointed out "a worrying deterioration in the working conditions of the teaching staff, aggravated by factors such as bureaucratic overload, lack of resources and insufficient staffing in schools".

Head of the teachers' union in Malaga, Elena García, called for greater support for teachers. "We need support, regulatory stability and recognition. It is essential that the administration prioritises education and puts teachers in the place they deserve in our society," she said.

The report also pointed out the types of incidents that occur in classrooms. The most common type of conflict is disrespectful behaviour (21%), followed by false accusations (20.3%) and problems in teaching classes (19.6%).

Conflict between teachers and the family members of students are also a concern, making up 40% of cases handled by the ombudsman. In addition to disrespect, there are also complaints against the teacher made at the school or to the education inspectorate. The vast majority of the complaints are unfounded, according to the report.

Teachers are calling for a number of urgent measures to fix the issue. One of them is the introduction of a so-called "wellbeing coordinator". They're also demanding the approval of a teaching statute that "recognises the rights, duties and merits of teachers". They're also calling for the need to reduce teaching hours and improve access to resources to improve teachers' mental health.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  3. 3 Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
  4. 4 Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass
  5. 5 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  6. 6 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Lucia Night by candlelight
  7. 7 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  8. 8 Marbella FC stage dramatic comeback but long-awaited win remains elusive
  9. 9 The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims
  10. 10 Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Violence against teachers on the rise in Malaga schools