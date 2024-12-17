Violence against teachers on the rise in Malaga schools

Matías Stuber Malaga Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 09:48

Violence against teachers in the classroom is increasing in schools throughout Malaga province, according to an alarming new report.

The teachers' union (ANPE-Málaga) published its annual report on Friday 13 December in which it analysed the degree of violence suffered by teachers. The report corresponding to the 2023-24 academic year pointed out "an alarming increase in cases of conflict in the classroom".

The increasing violence is impacting teachers' mental health, with the report revealing that 80% of teachers involved in dealings with the union show symptoms of anxiety, of which 21% of those become cases of depression. A third of these teachers end up taking sick leave, according to the report.

In addition to increasing violence in the classroom, the report also pointed out "a worrying deterioration in the working conditions of the teaching staff, aggravated by factors such as bureaucratic overload, lack of resources and insufficient staffing in schools".

Head of the teachers' union in Malaga, Elena García, called for greater support for teachers. "We need support, regulatory stability and recognition. It is essential that the administration prioritises education and puts teachers in the place they deserve in our society," she said.

The report also pointed out the types of incidents that occur in classrooms. The most common type of conflict is disrespectful behaviour (21%), followed by false accusations (20.3%) and problems in teaching classes (19.6%).

Conflict between teachers and the family members of students are also a concern, making up 40% of cases handled by the ombudsman. In addition to disrespect, there are also complaints against the teacher made at the school or to the education inspectorate. The vast majority of the complaints are unfounded, according to the report.

Teachers are calling for a number of urgent measures to fix the issue. One of them is the introduction of a so-called "wellbeing coordinator". They're also demanding the approval of a teaching statute that "recognises the rights, duties and merits of teachers". They're also calling for the need to reduce teaching hours and improve access to resources to improve teachers' mental health.