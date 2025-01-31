Unemployment in Malaga province fell by 34,000 in 2024 The jobless rate in Malaga is currently at 12.76%, less than the 15.76% in Andalucía and more than the 10.6% in Spain

The results of the latest EPA labour force survey in Spain show a continued reduction in unemployment in the province of Malaga in 2024, as well as an increase in job creation. At the end of the year, the province had 108,700 unemployed, 33,900 fewer than the previous year. This is the second most significant drop in Spain, behind Barcelona (down 40,400).

The unemployment rate fell by almost four percentage points in Malaga, from 16.4% at the end of 2023 to 12.76%. This is the lowest jobless rate in the province since before the recession that started in 2008.

The EPA figures show a year-on-year increase of 16,200 people in work, leaving the total at 743,100 in the province. This year, however, the total number of people considered to be in work or available for work has fallen by 17,700 people. The main reason is the ageing population: pensioners increased by 36,300 in the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching the record figure of 327,000.

The positive figures for the year 2024 as a whole are in contrast to the numbers for the last quarter of the year when 32,600 jobs created in the summer were lost. In the third quarter of the year, Malaga had seen a record number of people in work, more than 775,000. The fall in the final quarter of the year, reflecting the arrival of the low tourist season, was more pronounced.

In the same last quarter of the year the numbers of unemployed increased by no more than 2,300, showing that many of those who stopped working did so because they retired. In fact the inactive population increased by more than 30,000 in the last quarter of the year.

Andalucía

Andalucía ended the year with the unemployment rate at 15.76%, which is nearly five percentage points above the Spanish rate of 10.6%.

Malaga and Seville are the provinces with the lowest unemployment in the region (12.76% and 12.49% respectively, with Cadiz bringing up the rear with the only figure above 20 per cent (20.97%).

Spain

In Spain last year ended with a new record in employment: a total of 468,100 jobs created for the whole year. In the last quarter, the number stood at a record 21.9 million employed, marking an increase of 0.83%.

Unemployment fell by 265,300, to a rate of 10.6%, which is the lowest level since the second quarter of 2008. The data also shows that job creation in 2024 was concentrated almost exclusively in the private sector.