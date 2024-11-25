Surprise as drought work uncovers underground 'reservoir' in the Guadalhorce

Two workers are brought to the surface after working at a depth of 40 metres in the Perales 3 well

Chus Heredia Malaga Monday, 25 November 2024, 18:28

Workers have discovered a large underground 'reservoir' in the Guadalhorce valley of a size larger than El Limonero, the dam on the outskirts of the city. The discovery was made during emergency drought work on a well that feeds the large system of aquifers around the lower Guadalhorce river.

Workers descend in twos into the depths of the earth to prepare old, disused wells. The discovery was made at the foot of the well, and could add one more reservoir to Malaga city's supply. The city already relied heavily on releasing pressure from reservoirs with groundwater. And, expectations are far exceeded, in the absence of definitive gauging.

Initial calculations pointed to 800 litres per second in Bajo Guadalhorce and another 400 in the area around Cártama (Fahala and Aljaima). This would be 1,200 of the 1,500 litres per second that Malaga city loads into the network. These figures fluctuate according to rainfall and population. Malaga city has around two thirds of what it needs thanks to groundwater. Only the wells located in the municipality of Malaga would exceed the volume of the El Limonero or Casasola dams, as they would represent 25 million cubic metres per year.

Those of the Bajo Guadalhorce, through which water is extracted from the large aquifer under the river, were used until the 1990s but were then abandoned due to their low water quality and deterioration. Malaga also did not have a desalination plant at that time. The Aljaima aquifers were flooded in 2012 and have been recovering ever since.

Perales 3 well

SUR has observed the progress of the work on the 'Perales 3 well', on the banks of the Guadalhorce, next to the Santa Teresa industrial estate. The investment involved is substantial throughout the system, with 15.5 million euros provided by the Junta's regional ministry of agriculture. They are responsible for equipping these infrastructures and channelling them to the El Atabal desalination plant. In total, more than 16 million euros, including the municipal contribution, has been invested for the work, which could be completed before next summer.

Malaga's municipal water company, Emasa, has experience in the management of the wells that were abandoned in the 1990s. It is responsible for the gauging and cleaning. It has also been advised by the hydrogeology centre of the University of Malaga, headed by professor Bartolomé Andreo.

Until now

In recent months, the water company has already been obtaining 20% of what it needs to load into the network from the wells at Fahala and Aljaima (and with the surface water from the Guadalhorce that arrives from the Grande via the weir), on the left and right banks of the Guadalhorce, but upstream in Cártama (which is also supplied with 100 litres per second). There are more than a dozen of them, but their size is dwarfed by the large, deep pools that emerge thanks to these enormous cased wellheads and their pumping systems and electrical panels.

Municipal investment

The town council has invested 592,000 euros in this area of Perales, which is accessed via the Azucarera-Intelhorce road, following an amendment that has just been approved. The contractor is Proyectos Técnicos y Obras Civiles S.L. Previously, provisional pumps were purchased from the company Inmetol for a further 1,600 euros.

These are the first wells in the Bajo Guadalhorce to be affected. They have already been lowered to 40 metres and will reach 60 metres. Stones and debris are removed in the process, and the well is prepared for use.

Next, Puente del Rey

The next work will be carried out in the Puente del Rey area, next to the runway of Malaga Airport. There, Emasa has already entrusted Fadelpo with the cleaning and gauging of these wells for 181,500 euros, with the work expected to take one month.

Knowing the state of quality of groundwater is still an unknown. It is not the case that periodic reports are carried out. These water resources are sensitive to contamination and saline.

The El Atabal guarantee and a project for Pilones

Malaga city's added strength is that it has the desalination plant at El Atabal, capable of refining water of poor quality. This process will be boosted by an upgrade to the Pilones water treatment plant (next to the TechPark), which will be equipped with specific reverse osmosis systems.

Once the wells of Perales and Puente del Rey have been adapted, there are plans to work on those of San Isidro (under the second runway of the airport), Intelhorce (left bank of the river), Amoniaco (north of the airport) and those of Fincas Marín and El Patillo (in the Bienquerido river area). The city council has located 18 wells throughout this large area, but, initially, this first action focuses on six.

Water extraction

The water will be extracted from the wells by means of 220 kW submersible pumps with a working point of 100 litres each and a head of 100 m.c.a. (the pressure exerted by a 100-metre column of pure water), which will lift the water to the existing reservoir in the Puente del Rey area.

In the future, the Guadalhorce' underground reserve can be recharged by extending the tertiary treatment system of the treatment plant to 15 million cubic metres per year. This will also involve the modification of the discharge point in order to contribute to this innovative infiltration of extra resources. The project has already been drafted and forms part of the strategy presented by Junta president Juanma Moreno at the recent climate summit.