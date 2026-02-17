Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive photo of an environmental officer and a Guardia Civil officer
Environment

Malaga investigation detects 97 unauthorised wells and boreholes

The police are investigating 34 people for a total of 23 cases of environmental crimes and damage to the public water domain

Sur

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 17:07

The Guardia Civil have located a total of 97 unauthorised wells and boreholes for the illegal water abstraction in Malaga province.

Operation 'Aridum' is investigating 34 people for a total of 23 crimes against the environment and the public water domain.

The investigators have carried out a total of 168 inspections of wells, boreholes and ponds, in order to combat the overexploitation of surface and groundwater resources.

They have detected 217 administrative infractions in the area of water, such as water abstraction without authorisation or in quantities greater than those authorised, lack of volumetric meters, the use of water for unauthorised purposes, the creation of wells and boreholes and the construction of reservoirs and tanks without planning permission.

The inspections also serve a safety purpose. In 2019 two-year-old Julen Roselló died after he plunged down a 100 metre illegal well in Totalán near Malaga.

Since then hundreds of illegal wells have been identified across Andalucía and blocked off.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga weather: winter heatwave to bring 24 C temperatures on Tuesday as rain clears
  2. 2 Nerja town hall rejects plans for golf course and housing on Larios land
  3. 3 Watch: Buying a home in the south of Spain - SUR in English Real Estate Forum
  4. 4 Guardia Civil appeal for information on 79-year-old British man missing in Nerja
  5. 5 2026 Winter Olympics: Olivia Smart leaves Games engaged after top-10 finish
  6. 6 Gibraltar launches competition to celebrate Llanito through creative arts
  7. 7 Frustration as Malaga CF suffer just their second league defeat of the Funes era
  8. 8 C
  9. 9 Why Invest in Germany
  10. 10 Torremolinos approves university hub for abandoned Plaza Pablo Picasso building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga investigation detects 97 unauthorised wells and boreholes

Malaga investigation detects 97 unauthorised wells and boreholes