Malaga investigation detects 97 unauthorised wells and boreholes

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 17:07

The Guardia Civil have located a total of 97 unauthorised wells and boreholes for the illegal water abstraction in Malaga province.

Operation 'Aridum' is investigating 34 people for a total of 23 crimes against the environment and the public water domain.

The investigators have carried out a total of 168 inspections of wells, boreholes and ponds, in order to combat the overexploitation of surface and groundwater resources.

They have detected 217 administrative infractions in the area of water, such as water abstraction without authorisation or in quantities greater than those authorised, lack of volumetric meters, the use of water for unauthorised purposes, the creation of wells and boreholes and the construction of reservoirs and tanks without planning permission.

The inspections also serve a safety purpose. In 2019 two-year-old Julen Roselló died after he plunged down a 100 metre illegal well in Totalán near Malaga.

Since then hundreds of illegal wells have been identified across Andalucía and blocked off.