Zip lines, canyoning and water parks: Registration opens for free activities for young people in Malaga province

The 'Veranea' programme returns this summer with leisure and adventure offers aimed at those between the ages of 18 and 35

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 15:56

Malaga's provincial authority has launched the second edition of the 'Veranea' programme, which offers 2,000 opportunities for free leisure and adventure activities in July and August, aimed at young people.

If you are between 18 and 35 years old and live in Malaga province, you can register for one of the nine activities offered through this website. The booking period will be open in two stages: from 16 June, for young people registered in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants, and from 20 June, for young people from all over the province (the deadline is 48 hours before each activity takes place or until all places are taken).

What are the options?

The activities offered free of charge by the youth delegation of the Malaga provincial authority include a go-karting tournament; kayaking on the cliffs of Maro or in the El Chorro reservoir, where you can also enjoy paddle surfing and pedal boats; AquaMijas, AquaVelis and AquaLand water parks; zip lines in Alhaurín de la Torre; canyoning in the Sima del Diablo; via ferrata at night in Montejaque or visits to the Caminito del Rey and Amazonia.

Another great attraction of Veranea 2025 will be the competition El Gran Reto del Verano - a recreational sports event in which young people from 15 municipalities in Malaga will compete against each other. The teams will be made up of 12 or 14 young people. They will be subjected to physical, psychological and intellectual tests.

The events will take place in Algarrobo (18 July), Pizarra (19 July), Arriate (1 August) and Fuente de Piedra (22 August), always in the afternoon and evening. Four municipalities will compete in each event.

Workshops

In addition to the leisure activities and the competition, the delegation has designed a series of educational workshops on self-sufficient ecosystems, graffiti and science. In addition, there will be musical theatre performances, bouncy castles and face painting, among other activities.

The Veranea 2025 programme will kick off with the grand finale of the Emmerge Málaga Music Talent competition, which will take place on Saturday, 28 June, in Malaga city's La Malagueta bullring, free of charge. A hundred artists have participated in this competition, but only Dani Márquez, La Taraská, Nohe and Polarnova have reached the final phase.

