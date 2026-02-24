Malaga robbery: two young men steal fighting cocks

E. PRESS Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 15:06 Share

The National Police have arrested two young amateur cockfighting cockerel breeders for stealing birds from two farms in Malaga province.

The investigation began when the police received a complaint regarding the theft of fighting cocks from a farm in Los Montes de Málaga. After that came a second complaint about the same type of crime but in the town of Cártama.

The statement of one of the injured parties was key to the investigation. The man happened to be on the property at the time the intruders gained access and was able to shout them away. He could provide the police with the registration number of the vehicle the suspects used to escape.

Following enquiries, the police identified the perpetrators, aged 20 and 23. One of them had recently served a prison sentence for similar offences.

The police arrested the two suspects for the crimes of robbery with force and fraud, the latter for obtaining fuel at petrol stations without paying for it.