Two young women rescued off Costa del Sol after losing their paddle surf board

There was a successful rescue operation off La Misericordia beach in Malaga last week, after two 25-year-olds were found adrift after losing their paddle surf board. The incident happened during the weekend of 19-20 July.

What saved them was a mobile phone, which one of the young women had taken with her in a waterproof bag. When they realised they could not get back to shore, they called a friend who alerted the emergency services. It was just before 8am.

The Local Police were first to arrive. When they realised the complexity of the rescue operation required, they called in the fire brigade and the maritime rescue unit. Another person had also called the emergency services to report a capsized paddle surf boat in the sea.

The firefighters and the maritime rescue unit managed to reach the girls by boat.

Once on the shore, the young women, who had been given thermal blankets on the boat, were attended to by an ambulance team.