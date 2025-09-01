Michelin adds two more Malaga province restaurants to its prestigious foodie guide

Marina Martínez Malaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 17:06 Share

Like every last week of the month, the Michelin Guide released its list of recommendations at the end of August. In this latest selection, the prestigious publication added two more restaurants from Malaga province to its list of recommendations: Promesa (Malaga city) and Sarmiento (Casares). Both are the only Andalusian restaurants in this latest list, but added to the 24 establishments in Malaga that have appeared in previous editions. Base 9 (Malaga city) and El Chiringuito (Sedella) joined this past July.

The other Michelin Guide restaurants on the Costa del Sol are: Aire, Cávala, Beluga, Palodú, Ta-Kumi, La Cosmopolita, Candado Golf and Tragatá in Malaga city; Areia, La Milla, Leña, Kava, Casa Eladio, Candeal, Erre & Errechu and Ta-Kumi in Marbella; Los Marinos José and Charolais in Fuengirola; Chinchín Puerto in Caleta de Vélez; Sollum and Oliva in Nerja; and Tragatá Ronda - the 'mother restaurant' of the one that opened in the city of Malaga a year ago.

Zoom Promesa's gilda, with a thin shell. Enrique Espinoza

Promesa, located on the ground floor of the MS Maestranza hotel, is run by chef Julio Zambrana. It has "a menu with a modern taste, with the option of tapas, which revisits the dishes of local gastronomy". For example, Zambrana reinterprets the Malaga salad or the wild sea bass in miso and manzanilla gazpachuelo. A high recommendation is the cocktail from which the restaurant takes its name, made with gin, red vermouth, banana liqueur, lime and angostura. With it, the founder of the hotel chain - Miguel Sánchez - was champion of Spain and runner-up in the World Cocktail Championship in 1967.

Sarmiento's first highlight is its location: on top of a hill, with "marvellous terraces". The Michelin Guide suggests enjoying them while savouring the "good traditional cuisine" served by the brothers Juan Diego and Miguel, who "have updated the charming family home to offer a menu that is varied but not lacking in identity". A highlight are the grilled meats, especially the Malaga goat and matured cuts. The suggestions of the day are not to be missed.

Zoom Table on the Sarmiento terrace. Goma Brand Narratives

Sarmiento and Promesa share the latest list of restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide with 18 other establishments in Spain: Incorrecte and Glug in Barcelona; La Barra de la Tasquería, Pacto Raíz, Constrastes by Diego Ferreira and Arnanz in Madrid; Artean Barra Abierta in San Sebastián; Memoria Gustativa and Flama in Valencia; Equilibri and 539, Plats Forts in Girona; Alex Cool Club in Burgos; La Ideal Mar in Pamplona; Ocre in the Balearic Islands; Sierra Alta in Cuenca; Sisè in Lleida; Caleña in Ávila; and El Lajar de Bello in Tenerife.