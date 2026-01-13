Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Four people, including two children, hospitalised after gas leak in Malaga home

Two women and two minors were taken to Carlos Haya Hospital affected by fumes from a faulty water heater

SUR

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 12:17

Four people were hospitalised following a gas leak at a home in Malaga city.

The 112 line, received an alert at approximately 7:45 p.m. reporting that several residents on Calle Virgen de la Esperanza were feeling unwell.

The emergency services immediatelymobilised the Malaga Fire Brigade, the 061 Health Emergency Center (CES), and both Local and National Police. Technical teams from the gas supply company also attended the scene,

Medical staff confirmed that the victims - two 34-year-old women, a 17-year-old teen, and a 12-year-old girl - required urgent transfer to the Carlos Haya Regional Hospital. Following an inspection, firefighters confirmed the incident originated from a gas leak in a water heater.

This latest emergency comes after a recent tragedy in Torrox. In late November, a family of four - a couple and their two sons, aged 17 and 19 - died from carbon monoxide poisoning in their home. That incident, which occurred in the El Pontil neighborhood, was also attributed to a faulty gas installation.

Authorities have renewed their calls for extreme caution as temperatures drop across the region. Experts recommend that residents ensure all gas appliances undergo regular professional maintenance and that rooms containing heaters remain properly ventilated to prevent the buildup of lethal, odourless gases.

