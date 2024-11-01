Police arrest ‘elusive’ brothers in connection with a number of violent robberies in Malaga

Juan Cano Friday, 1 November 2024, 12:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Two "very elusive” brothers, 21 and 22, who tried to escape from National Police officers by breaking into a neighbour’s flat, have been arrested in connection with a number of violent robberies in Malaga. These took place in the area of the city's botanical gardens, the Limonero reservoir and surrounding rural estates. Among other criminal acts, the arrested men have been accused of a violent robbery suffered by two young Ukrainian hikers in the spring of last year, as SUR reported at the time.

On that occasion, the victims were assaulted while walking around the reservoir area and were even pelted with stones. The girls swam into the reservoir to escape the attackers and had to be rescued by firefighters in an inflatable boat.

With a "long criminal record", according to the police, the suspects were characterised by their aggressiveness when they felt they were being stalked by police officers. On several occasions, the assailants did not hesitate to risk their lives to escape from the police, throwing themselves down an embankment or climbing over the façade of a building in order to avoid arrest.

The investigators had been tracking both brothers, due to their escalating criminal activities. Over the past two years, the suspects had contributed to a substantial increase in violent robberies involving knives - known in police jargon as "sirlas" - as well as thefts from vehicles around the botanical gardens, the Limonero reservoir, and nearby rural estates.

After the robbery of the two girls in the Limonero reservoir, the brothers hid in different rural areas, where they squatted in houses and went out at night to commit robberies, only travelling on foot to avoid police patrols. According to the police, they used force to gain entry to rural farms, or stole from vehicles, while on other occasions, they used violence or intimidation against people - several of them women - whom they assaulted on secluded dirt tracks.

The two brothers were extraordinarily elusive. On one occasion when cornered by officers, they managed to escape, as they did not hesitate to jump down embankments or leap from one terrace to another in a block of flats to avoid arrest.

The investigators found that those close to them had set up surveillance to provide them with cover. Finally, on 25 October, after obtaining authorisation to enter and search the suspects' family home in the district of La Palmilla, both brothers were arrested by officers from the investigation group of the north district police station.

After appearing before the court, the judicial authority ordered both to be remanded in custody. This was not only for these thefts but also due to 11 other warrants from various courts that had accumulated against the two brothers.