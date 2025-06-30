Twice the population and twice the rubbish: this is how Costa del Sol manages the cleaning service during summer

The mayor poses with the cleaning workers who have joined the service this summer.

The increase in population every summer in Costa del Sol resorts has put a strain on basic services, such as health and cleaning. In order to respond to the latter, many town halls have set up special arrangements, which mainly consist of increasing the staff.

A few days ago, Benalmádena announced that it has hired 41 new workers. Fuengirola has quickly followed with a similar announcement, hiring 38 new workers. They will be in charge of collecting solid urban waste and emptying litter bins, among other tasks.

The work will be carried out with greater focus on the busiest areas, such as the seafront promenade, the town centre and the neighbourhoods with the highest population density during these months.

The timetable for taking out the rubbish has also been modified: according to the municipal regulation, rubbish cannot be deposited before 8pm.

Fuengirola town hall also reminds the public that the free service for the collection of furniture and household goods is still in operation and available with prior notice and a call to 900 101 889. "This service, at no cost to citizens, helps to keep our town tidy," said Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula. She urged residents and visitors to support these efforts to maintain the town in the best possible shape.

"The effort that the town hall is making is enormous, but the real success depends on all of us. Fuengirola is a town that stands out for its cleanliness, which is only possible if each one of us acts responsibly. Maintaining the prestige of our town is in our hands," she said.

Mula stated that "cleanliness is a shared responsibility and, therefore, it is essential that we all do our part to ensure that Fuengirola continues to be a benchmark for quality of life and cleanliness, both for residents and visitors".

Change of uniform

This year, Benalmádena's cleaning staff will have a new uniform, "designed to prioritise the safety and comfort of workers".

The main novelty is the change of colour. From now on, the uniform will be orange, instead of the yellow that has traditionally been used in this service.