Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The mayor poses with the cleaning workers who have joined the service this summer. SUR
Society

Twice the population and twice the rubbish: this is how Costa del Sol manages the cleaning service during summer

Fuengirola has modified the timetable for depositing rubbish in containers and has hired 38 new workers; in Benalmádena the workforce has grown with 41 extra workers

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 30 June 2025, 17:55

The increase in population every summer in Costa del Sol resorts has put a strain on basic services, such as health and cleaning. In order to respond to the latter, many town halls have set up special arrangements, which mainly consist of increasing the staff.

A few days ago, Benalmádena announced that it has hired 41 new workers. Fuengirola has quickly followed with a similar announcement, hiring 38 new workers. They will be in charge of collecting solid urban waste and emptying litter bins, among other tasks.

The work will be carried out with greater focus on the busiest areas, such as the seafront promenade, the town centre and the neighbourhoods with the highest population density during these months.

The timetable for taking out the rubbish has also been modified: according to the municipal regulation, rubbish cannot be deposited before 8pm.

Fuengirola town hall also reminds the public that the free service for the collection of furniture and household goods is still in operation and available with prior notice and a call to 900 101 889. "This service, at no cost to citizens, helps to keep our town tidy," said Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula. She urged residents and visitors to support these efforts to maintain the town in the best possible shape.

"The effort that the town hall is making is enormous, but the real success depends on all of us. Fuengirola is a town that stands out for its cleanliness, which is only possible if each one of us acts responsibly. Maintaining the prestige of our town is in our hands," she said.

Mula stated that "cleanliness is a shared responsibility and, therefore, it is essential that we all do our part to ensure that Fuengirola continues to be a benchmark for quality of life and cleanliness, both for residents and visitors".

Change of uniform

This year, Benalmádena's cleaning staff will have a new uniform, "designed to prioritise the safety and comfort of workers".

The main novelty is the change of colour. From now on, the uniform will be orange, instead of the yellow that has traditionally been used in this service.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 An escape for lovers of the natural world
  2. 2 Malaga CF set for huge windfall as former striker makes a move
  3. 3 Benalmádena continues to strengthen prevention and awareness measures against West Nile virus
  4. 4 The (many) advantages of walking slowly
  5. 5 Costa del Sol residents oppose youth hostel plan
  6. 6 The most romantic football story
  7. 7 Scandinavian city life and cultural rituals
  8. 8 Less is more
  9. 9 Biopic planned of the Malaga woman who disguised herself as a man to play football
  10. 10 Is that a promise?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Twice the population and twice the rubbish: this is how Costa del Sol manages the cleaning service during summer

Twice the population and twice the rubbish: this is how Costa del Sol manages the cleaning service during summer