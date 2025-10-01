Twelve simple but spectacular routes to get you started hiking in Malaga

Javier Almellones Malaga Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 09:54 Share

You don't need to travel far or put invest a lot energy to enjoy hiking. Sometimes, trails have a more or less flat terrain that can be done in a short time. These are the most suitable paths for those who want to start hiking. Thanks to them, you can get hooked on this outdoor activity that not only offers health benefits but a way to get in touch with nature.

1 Upper Axarquia Bosque de las Morillas hike

Zoom Paso de Malinfierno on the Bosque de los Morillas hike

Although the first part of the circular route is sloped, and the path back down is narrow, this hike that starts in the village of Alfarnate can be considered medium difficulty for beginners. The Malinfierno path and the Bosque de las Morillas, where the name of the route originates, are the excursion's two main attractions. It can easily be done in a morning.

More information (in Spanish)

2 Mountains of Malaga Mirador de la Unidad hike

Zoom Mirador de la Unidad on the mountains of Malaga.

Much shorter than the first, this straight route is ideal for those looking to find spectacular views of Malaga. Additionally, it invites the hiker to self-reflect and to take in nature's beauty.

More information (in Spanish)

3 Serranía de Ronda Route of the Genal footbridges

Zoom Pasarelas del Genal hike. Ricardo Pastor

This is one of the routes that doesn't comply with nature's seasons, although the hike is usually done between spring and autumn, as winter tends to be much colder. The route starts at the San Juan bridge, that is, the point on the Genal river where the municipalities of Jubrique and Algatocín converge. From there we recommend the thrilling footpath to the Prado de las Escribanas (between Genalguacil and Benalauría). Downstream, some stretches of the river can be crossed thanks to the footbridges that give the route its name. It is not advised to take your dog because of the metal footbridges. Neither is it recommended to go with small children. On occasion, the footbridges have collapsed and the route has had to close. It is best to check whether the footbridges are safe to walk on by consulting the Gran Senda de Málaga website.

More information (in Spanish)

4 Guadalteba valley The Aguilillas necropolis trail

Zoom Necrópolis de las Aguilillas J.A.

Not every route has to be about its nature aspect. Another reason to enjoy hiking can be archaeology or history. Both form part of one of the most interesting routes around the Guadalteba, Guadalhorce and Conde del Guadalhorce reservoirs. This route, which takes place in the municipality of Campillos, next to the reservoirs, takes you through prehistoric necropolises that hold great archaeological value, used as trenches during the Civil War.

More information (in Spanish)

5 Serranía de Ronda Path of the Arroyo de la Ventilla

Zoom Hike that joins to the Arroyo Ventilla J.A.

Although it is recommended to wait for the first rainfalls of the season to see the stream at its fullest, this river route, which starts in the village of Arriate, is always recommended. The route allows you to cross bridges and footbridges that aim to preserve the Arroyo Ventilla. The riverside woodland and the gorge's unique geology are also incentives to do this hike. Furthermore, it's a circular route with slopes at the beginning and in the last stretch.

More information

6 Malaga centre Climbing Mount Victoria

Zoom Through El Bosque Mágico de Malaga. J.A.

The city of Malaga also has several hiking routes that can be taken almost all year round. Among them, one of the most original is the one that leads to Monte Victoria. It starts in the unique, so-called Magic Forest, where you can see carved eucalyptus trunks. You then climb up a leafy pine forest that takes you to a spectacular viewpoint over Malaga. Little more could be asked of this route.

More information

7 Sierra de las Nieves Water cave trail

Zoom View from Cueva de Agua. Ricardo Pastor

Through pine and fir trees, the route runs from from Saucillo pass to the symbolic Cueva del Agua, where it finishes in the municipality of Yunquera, in the Sierra de las Nieves national park. Those who have done this straight route, with hardly any slopes, often highlight its beauty and the spectacular Cueva del Agua. To get to the starting point, bear in mind the summer period and even during the first few days of autumn, vehicles may not be able to park until a few kilometres further down the route. This would lengthen the route considerably.

More information

8 Sierra Norte de Málaga Hoz del Arroyo Marín stream hike

Zoom Hike that joins to Arroyo Marín, in Archidona. J.A.

Although it is recommended to wait for the first rainfalls of the season to do it, the path from Archidona into the valley of the Arroyo Marín is always spectacular. The best part awaits at La Hoz, an undeniably beautiful gorge that is crossed by the Guadalhorce tributary. The biodiversity in the area is also another reason to choose the route.

More information (in Spanish)

9 Serranía de Ronda Enchanted forest trail

Zoom Bosque Encantada de Parauta. J.A.

Through Parauta village in the Genal valley there is a special section of the hiking path that links it with Cartajima. For the past three years, it's been known as the 'enchanted forest', because along the path you can see sculptures made by the artist Diego Guerrero, who has created an air of magic by inventing mythological characters associated with the forest: from trees with souls to elves or fairies. It is particularly suitable to do with young children. However, bear in mind that the way back is downhill, but it is along the same path.

More information

10 Guadalhorce valley Monte Redondo trail

Zoom Geological formations in Monte Redondo. J.A.

The fantastic geology of the Sierra de Álora is the main attraction of this circular route, as well as the panoramic views and biodiversity within the area. You can get a spectacular view of both Álora and other villages in the surrounding region. There aren't many slopes, but you will have to be very attentive to the signs on the trail, as to not miss the way back down.

More information (in Spanish)

11 Serranía de Ronda Tajo del Abanico route

Zoom Walk towards the Tajo del Abanico, in Ronda. J.A.

As with the previous trail, the geology is the main attraction here. The so-called Tajo del Abanico (fan gorge) is where the straight route ends, that take you alongside steep hills, magnificent in their beauty.

More information

Zoom Spectacular views from Cruz de San Antón, in Malaga Este. J.A

12 Malaga East Ascent to the Cross of San Antón

Another trail that can be done from the city of Malaga, is the climb to the Cruz de San Antón. It is a simple path, that begins to incline gradually, making it ideal for those who are just starting out hiking. The views of Malaga and of its bay are spectacular. You can also enjoy nature. You might also spot the surprising presence the mountain goat, which often scale the mountain peaks.

More information