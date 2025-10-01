Twelve simple but spectacular routes to get you started hiking in Malaga
Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 09:54
You don't need to travel far or put invest a lot energy to enjoy hiking. Sometimes, trails have a more or less flat terrain that can be done in a short time. These are the most suitable paths for those who want to start hiking. Thanks to them, you can get hooked on this outdoor activity that not only offers health benefits but a way to get in touch with nature.
1Upper Axarquia
Bosque de las Morillas hike
Although the first part of the circular route is sloped, and the path back down is narrow, this hike that starts in the village of Alfarnate can be considered medium difficulty for beginners. The Malinfierno path and the Bosque de las Morillas, where the name of the route originates, are the excursion's two main attractions. It can easily be done in a morning.
2Mountains of Malaga
Mirador de la Unidad hike
Much shorter than the first, this straight route is ideal for those looking to find spectacular views of Malaga. Additionally, it invites the hiker to self-reflect and to take in nature's beauty.
3Serranía de Ronda
Route of the Genal footbridges
This is one of the routes that doesn't comply with nature's seasons, although the hike is usually done between spring and autumn, as winter tends to be much colder. The route starts at the San Juan bridge, that is, the point on the Genal river where the municipalities of Jubrique and Algatocín converge. From there we recommend the thrilling footpath to the Prado de las Escribanas (between Genalguacil and Benalauría). Downstream, some stretches of the river can be crossed thanks to the footbridges that give the route its name. It is not advised to take your dog because of the metal footbridges. Neither is it recommended to go with small children. On occasion, the footbridges have collapsed and the route has had to close. It is best to check whether the footbridges are safe to walk on by consulting the Gran Senda de Málaga website.
4Guadalteba valley
The Aguilillas necropolis trail
Not every route has to be about its nature aspect. Another reason to enjoy hiking can be archaeology or history. Both form part of one of the most interesting routes around the Guadalteba, Guadalhorce and Conde del Guadalhorce reservoirs. This route, which takes place in the municipality of Campillos, next to the reservoirs, takes you through prehistoric necropolises that hold great archaeological value, used as trenches during the Civil War.
5Serranía de Ronda
Path of the Arroyo de la Ventilla
Although it is recommended to wait for the first rainfalls of the season to see the stream at its fullest, this river route, which starts in the village of Arriate, is always recommended. The route allows you to cross bridges and footbridges that aim to preserve the Arroyo Ventilla. The riverside woodland and the gorge's unique geology are also incentives to do this hike. Furthermore, it's a circular route with slopes at the beginning and in the last stretch.
6Malaga centre
Climbing Mount Victoria
The city of Malaga also has several hiking routes that can be taken almost all year round. Among them, one of the most original is the one that leads to Monte Victoria. It starts in the unique, so-called Magic Forest, where you can see carved eucalyptus trunks. You then climb up a leafy pine forest that takes you to a spectacular viewpoint over Malaga. Little more could be asked of this route.
7Sierra de las Nieves
Water cave trail
Through pine and fir trees, the route runs from from Saucillo pass to the symbolic Cueva del Agua, where it finishes in the municipality of Yunquera, in the Sierra de las Nieves national park. Those who have done this straight route, with hardly any slopes, often highlight its beauty and the spectacular Cueva del Agua. To get to the starting point, bear in mind the summer period and even during the first few days of autumn, vehicles may not be able to park until a few kilometres further down the route. This would lengthen the route considerably.
8Sierra Norte de Málaga
Hoz del Arroyo Marín stream hike
Although it is recommended to wait for the first rainfalls of the season to do it, the path from Archidona into the valley of the Arroyo Marín is always spectacular. The best part awaits at La Hoz, an undeniably beautiful gorge that is crossed by the Guadalhorce tributary. The biodiversity in the area is also another reason to choose the route.
9Serranía de Ronda
Enchanted forest trail
Through Parauta village in the Genal valley there is a special section of the hiking path that links it with Cartajima. For the past three years, it's been known as the 'enchanted forest', because along the path you can see sculptures made by the artist Diego Guerrero, who has created an air of magic by inventing mythological characters associated with the forest: from trees with souls to elves or fairies. It is particularly suitable to do with young children. However, bear in mind that the way back is downhill, but it is along the same path.
10Guadalhorce valley
Monte Redondo trail
The fantastic geology of the Sierra de Álora is the main attraction of this circular route, as well as the panoramic views and biodiversity within the area. You can get a spectacular view of both Álora and other villages in the surrounding region. There aren't many slopes, but you will have to be very attentive to the signs on the trail, as to not miss the way back down.
11Serranía de Ronda
Tajo del Abanico route
As with the previous trail, the geology is the main attraction here. The so-called Tajo del Abanico (fan gorge) is where the straight route ends, that take you alongside steep hills, magnificent in their beauty.
12Malaga East
Ascent to the Cross of San Antón
Another trail that can be done from the city of Malaga, is the climb to the Cruz de San Antón. It is a simple path, that begins to incline gradually, making it ideal for those who are just starting out hiking. The views of Malaga and of its bay are spectacular. You can also enjoy nature. You might also spot the surprising presence the mountain goat, which often scale the mountain peaks.
