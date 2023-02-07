Every second counts: Malaga firefighters fly to Turkey to help in efforts to find and rescue earthquake victims Jorge Marín and Jair Pereira, from the provincial brigade, are flying out to a scene of devastation following the earthquake that has already claimed more than 5,000 lives

Thousands of buildings have collapsed and unknow numbers of people are believed to still be buried alive among the rubble. The race against time began 48 hours ago after the earthquake that struck on the Turkey-Syria border, near the city of Gazintep, which has already claimed more than 5,000 lives, and every second counts

This Tuesday morning, 7 February, a group of seven firefighters from around the region gathered at Malaga Airport ready to fly out to Turkey to help the rescue efforts. Among them were two professionals from Malaga’s provincial fire brigade; Jorge Marín (46 years old) and Jair Pereira (41). Both have made the decision to travel to the heart of one of the biggest natural catastrophes of recent times.

As holidaymakers queued to check in their luggage at boarding desk 311 of Turkish Airlines, Jorge and Jair - dressed in their working gear - were also checking in, accompanied by five colleagues who are part of the Huelva provincial brigade, as well as four rescue dogs: two Belgian Malinois and two water dogs.

Malaga Airport this morning. / ÑITO SALAS

Before boarding the plane, which will take them to Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, they will take another flight to the city of Dara, where they will be instructed by the local rescue authorities and assigned a specific task. Before they left they told SUR what it feels like to travel to ground zero and motivates them to put your own life at risk to save others.

Every second counts

“Firefighters will always step up in the face of any catastrophe or calamity that occurs. That is what drives us to help wherever it is needed,” said Jair, who has 17 years of professional experience. It is not the first time that he has participated in a rescue of this type. He has helped out in Lebanon and during the eruption of the La Palma volcano.

Every minute and every second counts. The situation is so desperate that the arrival of firefighters from all over the world, such as those that leave from Malaga Airport, are responding to an emergency call from the Turkish Government itself. In record time, entry visas have been provided and Turkish Airlines has provided trips for firefighters. Among them, Jorge and Jair, who are already part of that team of largely anonymous heroes who show that the worst situations can also bring out the best in human beings.