Andalucía offers help to Turkey following earthquake A contingent of 13 firefighters and four rescue dogs are travelling from Huelva this Monday evening to the affected area

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced this Monday, 6 January, that Andalucía is making itself "available" to the European Civil Protection Mechanism following the earthquakes in Turkey.

It will collaborate in the rescue and reconstruction work in the south of Turkey, near the border with Syria, where the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck.

The first quake occurred early on Monday morning and was followed by over 100 aftershocks, the largest with a magnitude of 7.7. Tremors were felt as far away as Cairo and Cyprus.

So far more than 2,600 people have been reported to have died, with a further 12,000 injured in the tragedy, according to data from Turkey and Syria.

On his official Twitter account, Moreno described the earthquake as a "tragedy" and that it "has caused terrible consequences".

“We join the wave of solidarity. Andalucía makes itself available to the European Civil Protection Mechanism to collaborate in everything we can do to help," he said.

From Andalucía, the organisation United Firefighters Without Borders (BUSF) in Huelva has activated a contingent, made up of thirteen people and four rescue dogs, to travel immediately to the affected area.

Spain will also send search and rescue teams to aid with the rescue efforts following a request from the European Civil Protection Mechanism for aid with the search for survivors.

The Ministry of the Interior, through the General Directorate for Civil Protection, has activated the Military Emergency Unit (UME). Spain joins the list of over 40 countries that have offered help to Turkey and Syria.