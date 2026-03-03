Costa del Sol pays tribute to local tourism industry's solidarity at ITB fair in Berlin

Pilar Martínez Enviada especial Berlín Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 15:18 Share

As part of its agenda at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin, Turismo Costa del Sol has launched a campaign to thank the hospitality industry for supporting the Andalusian population during the recent floods.

On the first day of the ITB, Turismo Costa del Sol highlighted that the most important part of the industry "are its people". The representatives of the destination stated that Malaga province's professionals have set an example of solidarity.

With that said, it is worth noting that during the storms in February, many residents had to leave their homes in Andalucía. They were well-received by the residents and the hospitality industry of Ronda.