Malaga weather warning: Storm Pedro triggers amber alert for Wednesday

Aemet triggers coastal warnings for the Costa del Sol, Axarquía, and Guadalhorce Valley as temperatures are set to plummet

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 11:37

Malaga is under a new weather alert as Storm Pedro arrives this Wednesday, February 18.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow warning for coastal phenomena covering the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley, and the Axarquía district. Residents should expect:

•Winds: Westerly gusts between 50 and 60 km/h.

•Sea Conditions: Waves reaching heights of two to three metres.

While Storm Pedro will impact France more severely, its effects are expected to be widespread across Spain, with 13 regions currently under warnings for wind, waves, or snow.

Timeline and regional impact

•Malaga Province: The amber warning remains in effect from 12pm to 10pm on Wednesday. However, strong winds are expected to persist until late Thursday.

•Almeria Province: Conditions will be more severe in the Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, where an amber alert begins at 9pm for winds reaching 90 km/h.

•Northern Spain: Snow is forecast at altitudes from 700 metres starting Thursday.

Temperature drop and outlook

According to weather expert José Luis Escudero, the main feature of this storm is the wind, which is expected to shift to an easterly direction by Friday.

Malaga city will experience a notable drop in temperatures. After a warm start to the week with highs of 24°C, Thursday's temperatures will plummet to a range between 11°C and 18°C.

