Another tropical night on the Costa del Sol in the middle of October: how long will the heat last?

The latest weather forecast predicts "above average" maximum and minimum temperatures throughout Malaga province over the next few days

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:08

Malaga has endured another tropical night in which minimum temperatures have not dropped below 22C in many areas of the Costa del Sol throughout the night. Daytime maximum temperatures are also abnormal and about 4C higher than the average for this time of year. Residents keep asking themselves the following question: how long will the heat last in the province?

According to SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero, it is likely that "above-average maximum and minimum temperatures" will be maintained at least "until Saturday and even Sunday" throughout the province, especially in Malaga city. More normal October temperatures are expected from Monday, 27 October.

Cloudy skies and "weak, occasional rainfall" are expected in the interior of the province on Wednesday. The coast will be clear, with light to moderate north-westerly winds.

Minimum temperatures are expected to rise and maximum temperatures to remain unchanged. Marbella and Vélez-Málaga temperatures could reach 30C, while 29C are expected in Malaga. Meanwhile, a maximum of 24C and 22C is expected in Antequera and Ronda, respectively.

An increase to 31C and 34C is forecast for Malaga and Vélez-Málaga, respectively, on Thursday. Values above 30C are expected throughout the province on Friday.

Nights of 22C

Escudero verified the tropical night that Malaga residents and visitors experienced in the early hours of 22 October. The three meteorological stations in the city all registered minimum values of at least 22C. Similar was the night in "Torremolinos, Estepona, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Algarrobo, Vélez Málaga, Marbella and Manilva". In the meantime, the calendar has only a few days remaining until November.

According to the official Aemet weather station at Malaga Airport, the average maximum temperature in the city in October this year is 24.1C, while the average minimum temperature is 15C.

